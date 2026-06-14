Ghanaian soccer player Thomas Partey has lost his court case and will not be allowed to enter Canada at the last minute for his team’s World Cup opener. The Federal Court of Canada in Ottawa has dismissed the appeal against the previously issued entry denial for the 33-year-old professional from FC Villarreal. As a result, Partey will not be able to play in Ghana’s first group stage match against Panama on Thursday (1:00 a.m.) in Toronto.

In its ruling, the court prioritized “preserving the integrity of the Canadian immigration system and enforcing the decisions made by Parliament” over the plaintiff’s interests, even though the applicant’s circumstances were “unusual and of great importance to him personally as well as to his national team.”

Partey has been on trial in London since April of this year on charges of sexual assault. He is accused of raping a woman twice in December 2020. Partey pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court in London. A verdict is not expected before mid-2027. Due to this case, Canadian authorities had denied the player entry into the country.

Player Maintains His Innocence

Partey’s attorney, Mackeda Bramwell, submitted a statement from her client during the hearing. In it, the midfielder stated that, should his appeal be successful, he would remain under the constant supervision of team officials and would leave Canada as soon as the team departs. “I have not been convicted. I pleaded not guilty and am still presumed innocent,” said Partey.

The former Arsenal player (2020–2025), who previously played in England, followed the hearing from Ghana’s World Cup training camp in Smithfield, Rhode Island. U.S. authorities had allowed Partey to enter the country with Ghana’s national team. Nothing now stands in the way of Partey playing in the Black Stars’ remaining group stage matches against England on June 23 in Massachusetts and against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Ghana’s national team coach, Carlos Queiroz, did not elaborate on the case during the press conference the day before the match. “I don’t think it’s necessary for me to comment on this. That’s not part of my job,” said the Portuguese coach. Previously, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent an official note of protest to the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs—ultimately to no avail.