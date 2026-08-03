Due to the espionage allegations, Southampton FC coach Tonda Eckert faces the possibility of a suspension. In an interview, he now speaks about how the incident has affected him.

In an interview, German coach Tonda Eckert spoke openly about the spying scandal involving the English second-division soccer club FC Southampton and described his sleepless nights. “They happened. Above all, my mind was constantly racing. As head coach, I am responsible for a decision that we deeply regret,” Eckert told *Kicker*.

Eckert should no longer drive himself

He had also received death threats. “Yes, it had gotten to the point where I couldn’t manage without police protection anymore. I don’t want to go into details, but suffice it to say: I was advised not to drive myself anymore, but to sit in the back seat instead. That was very difficult,” Eckert explained with great candor.

An independent disciplinary committee of the English Football League (EFL) had excluded the club from the Championship playoffs—and thus from a potential promotion to the Premier League—due to the scandal and penalized it with a four-point deduction for the upcoming season. “The consequences could hardly have been harsher for the club and the team. Then comes a public backlash that no one is prepared for,” said Eckert.

"Huge consequences for players, fans, and the club"

The 33-year-old coach from Germany emphasized that he was unaware of the rule. “I didn’t know about it, no. But I authorized it, so the overall responsibility lies with me. Especially in England, the role of manager involves a wide range of responsibilities. The decision was wrong and had huge consequences for the players, fans, and the club,” said Eckert.

According to the Commission, Eckert had instructed his staff to observe opponents’ training sessions, a fact the coach himself admitted. However, this is prohibited under EFL regulations. Eckert has been charged by the Football Association (FA) and could face a suspension in addition to the consequences for the club.