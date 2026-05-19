Southampton FC and German coach Tonda Eckert have been denied the chance of promotion to the Premier League Keystone

The dream of returning to the Premier League has been shattered for Southampton FC. The English Football League (EFL) has ruled the club out of the play-off final for promotion due to espionage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the EFL, Southampton FC has admitted to several breaches of league regulations in connection with unauthorized filming of other clubs' training sessions. In addition, the club from the south of England will be deducted four points for the coming season in the Championship.

Middlesbrough and Hull City will now battle it out for the last of the three promotion places at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Middlesbrough were actually outplayed in the semi-final duel against Southampton over two games. Before the first leg, however, a Southampton employee was observed spying on Middlesbrough's training session.

Southampton can appeal against the decision of the independent commission. This would be dealt with on Wednesday.