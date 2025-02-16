Can Uzun was one of Frankfurt's goalscorers Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt consolidate their place in the top 3 of the Bundesliga. The Hessians won 3:1 at home against bottom club Holstein Kiel in the 22nd round without any problems.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After three consecutive draws, Hugo Larsson (18th), Tuta (37th) and Can Uzun (60th) secured the win for Frankfurt, who are unbeaten in the championship this year. Shortly before the break, Hugo Ekitiké missed a penalty to deny the hosts another goal.

Aurèle Amenda remained on the substitutes' bench. Having recovered from a knee injury, the Swiss Eintracht defender is still waiting for his first minutes of action since the beginning of November.

Eintracht Frankfurt are five points ahead of fourth-placed RB Leipzig in the table.

Telegrams and table:

Werder Bremen - Hoffenheim 1:3 (1:2). - Goals: 7 Nsoki (own goal) 1:0. 28 Stach 1:1. 44 Bischof 1:2. 63 Orban 1:3.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Holstein Kiel 3:1 (2:0). - 57'700 spectators. - Goals: 18 Larsson 1:0. 37 Tuta 2:0. 60 Uzun 3:0. 73 Porath 3:1. - Remarks: 45 Dähne (Holstein Kiel) saves Ekitiké's penalty. Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (substitute).

The other matches of the 22nd round. Friday: Augsburg - RB Leipzig 0:0. - Saturday: VfB Stuttgart - Wolfsburg 1:2. Union Berlin - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:2. Bochum - Borussia Dortmund 2:0. St. Pauli - SC Freiburg 0:1. Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich 0:0. - Sunday: Heidenheim - Mainz 05 19.30.

1. Bayern Munich 22/55 (65:19). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 22/47 (49:27). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 22/42 (49:29). 4. RB Leipzig 22/37 (36:29). 5. SC Freiburg 22/36 (29:36). 6. VfB Stuttgart 22/35 (40:33). 7. Borussia Mönchengladbach 22/34 (35:32). 8. Wolfsburg 22/33 (45:36). 9. Mainz 05 21/32 (33:24). 10. Werder Bremen 22/30 (35:42). 11. Borussia Dortmund 22/29 (37:38). 12. Augsburg 22/28 (24:35). 13. Union Berlin 22/24 (21:29). 14. St. Pauli 22/21 (18:25). 15. Hoffenheim 22/21 (29:45). 16. Heidenheim 21/14 (25:43). 17. Bochum 22/14 (21:46). 18. Holstein Kiel 22/13 (34:57).