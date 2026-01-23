Ruben Vargas will not be able to start in the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina either. Djibril Sow, however, will be in the starting lineup.

Ruben Vargas will start on the bench in the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina

Vargas had suffered a minor injury before the round of 16 match against Colombia. He came off the bench in that game and sent Switzerland to the quarterfinals by converting a penalty kick. In the quarterfinals, the Lucerne native will once again have to start on the bench.

The same goes for Ardon Jashari, who was still in the starting lineup against Colombia. Up front, Murat Yakin is counting on Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, and striker Breel Embolo. It remains to be seen whether Sow or Rieder—both central midfielders—will play on the wing.

Otherwise, there are no changes to Switzerland's starting lineup. In front of Gregor Kobel, Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez form the defense, while captain Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler make up the central midfield as usual.

Johan Manzambi is out of the game due to injury. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez, who were also dealing with injuries recently, are listed on the game sheet.

Argentina's lineup remains unchanged from their 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16.

Switzerland's lineup: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Sow, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo.

Argentina's lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.