For the second time in a row, national team coach Pia Sundhage leaves Coumba Sow at home. The FCB leader has to fear for the European Championships, even though she is their ambassador. She is disappointed, but she wants to fight and shows greatness.

Michael Wegmann

For the second time in a row, FCB's leading player was not called up for the Nations League. But she shows greatness in the face of disappointment: she recently cheered on her colleagues from the stands and now says: "I support the girls. It's nobody's fault, everyone is doing their best. We're like a family in the national team. We support each other. So many people have written to me and called me."

But she's certainly not giving up her place without a fight. Sow: "Nothing is definite yet. There will also be a preparation camp where we can show our best side again - and I will certainly do that." Show more

Coumba Sow (30) is captain of FC Basel, has been an integral part of the national team for seven years and is a European Championship ambassador for Basel. The European Championship in her own country this summer, the Cup final with FCB against her former club, FCZ, this Saturday.

Plenty of reasons to jump for joy, actually. But the midfielder doesn't feel like it right now. The reason: she has not been called up by national team coach Pia Sundhage for the international matches against France and Iceland and is only on the reserve list for the second time in a row. "Of course I'm very disappointed," Sow told blue Sport.

Pia Sundhage informed her of her omission by phone on Sunday, Sow continued, "and explained her vision. I'm glad she called me". And what reasons did Sundhage give for not being called up? Sow: "I haven't played that often recently because I was also injured. That's certainly one of the reasons. I don't want to go into details now."

Understanding all the reasons in detail is always difficult, Sow continued, "an opinion is always subjective. But I'm definitely taking what she said to heart and want to put it into practice. You can always work on yourself."

"I support the girls, we're like a family"

Even though there will only be one more move together before the European Championship kicks off, giving up is out of the question for her. "Nothing is definite yet. There will also be a preparation camp where we can show our best side again - and I will certainly do that." After all, she has often proven that she can fight and come back, Sow continued. "I know what I can do. I've proven it all these years. My focus is now on the club, there are a lot of events coming up. I think it will be good."

Sow is 180 centimeters tall. She also shows greatness when things don't go according to plan. At the last match, for which she was also not nominated, she sits in the stands in the Letzigrund and cheers on her team-mates. Did it take any effort? "No, I support the girls. It's nobody's fault, everyone does their best. We're like a family in the national team. We support each other. So many people have written to me and called me."