Djibril Sow has experienced many highs as a professional - such as the championship title with YB in 2018 after a 32-year drought or the Europa League victory with Frankfurt four years later. However, the soon-to-be 28-year-old midfielder also suffered setbacks time and again. One was particularly bitter: in April last year, he suffered a broken toe - and missed the European Championships in Germany, which began just under two months later.

"That was the worst thing. A European Championship is always special - and then in a neighboring country. A lot of Swiss people were there, my family would have been there too. Switzerland were even playing in Frankfurt, where I played (from 2019 to 2023, ed.). It really would have been perfect for me," regretted Sow in an interview with blue Sport. "It was a hard blow."

Murat Yakin last called him up at the end of 2023. Even in the autumn, when the national team played in the Nations League, Sow was always missing from the squad - even though he had fought his way back into the team in Sevilla.

A circumstance that wears on Sow, as he admits: "It's a bit frustrating, to be honest," he says. "The national team is always a highlight for me. At a World Cup or European Championship, it's always about passion and pride and not about money."

He continues: "It just frustrates me that I haven't been called up for more than a year." Yet he had almost always played for Sevilla when he was fit. "If I wasn't playing, I could accept it better. But it's difficult like this. But what do I want to do? I'm trying to concentrate fully on Sevilla."

Sow: "Even in the Nati players' council, some were confused"

The last time he was on the pitch was in October 2023 in the 3-3 draw in St. Gallen against Belarus in the European Championship qualifiers - Yakin took him off after just over an hour. And since then, the 41-time national team player (no goals) has been waiting for more minutes in the red and white kit that he loves so much. He has got used to being on the sidelines a little, but only a little. "It was even harder at the beginning because a lot of people asked me about it. I had to deal with it a lot."

National team coach Yakin spoke to him, says Sow: "The conversation was a long time ago. I can't say one hundred percent what the reason was that I was no longer involved. Even players from the players' council were confused. That's why it was all the more difficult for me, because I didn't know exactly why I was no longer involved," says the Zurich native.

He had spoken to many people about the subject, fellow players, fellow national team players, friends - but at some point he tried to put the subject behind him. At least as best he could. Sow continued: "You always feel a negative energy and don't focus on what's important, and that's Sevilla."

The next national team meeting is in mid-March. Sow wants to do everything he can to be back then.