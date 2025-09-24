  1. Residential Customers
Sevilla lose to Villarreal Sow scores and loses on comeback - Vargas makes partial appearance

SDA

24.9.2025 - 06:20

Djibril Sow (left) celebrates after his goal.
Djibril Sow (left) celebrates after his goal.
Keystone

Djibril Sow scores on his comeback for Sevilla FC. The Swiss international scored the equalizer in the 2-1 defeat in the 6th La Liga round against Villarreal.

Keystone-SDA

24.09.2025, 06:20

24.09.2025, 06:53

Sow's goal in the 51st minute was not enough for Sevilla, who brought on Ruben Vargas after an hour, to secure a point. Manor Solomon scored for the visitors four minutes from time to make it 2-1. It was only Sow's second appearance of the season. He had injured his thigh in August and has been out since then.

Real Madrid are still unblemished on the road. Xabi Alonso's team also won their sixth game. Kylian Mbappé celebrated scoring twice in the 4:1 win over Levante. It was the Frenchman's 6th and 7th league goals.

