Both thumbs up: Coumba Sow is in a scoring mood in the first game of the year. Screenshot: awsl.ch

Three games from the 12th round of the Women's Super League were made up on Sunday. Basel's Coumba Sow and GC teenager Emanuela Pfister stood out. The first full round in 2025 will take place next weekend.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coumba Sow promotes his own cause with a treble and sends FC Basel to the top of the table.

17-year-old Emanuela Pfister also scores three goals in GC's 6-0 win in Lucerne.

On February 10, national team coach Pia Sundhage announces the squad for the first two international matches of the European Championship year. Show more

FC Basel win the supplementary match against bottom club Thun 5:0, with national team player Coumba Sow scoring a treble. In the 14th minute, she reacted the quickest after hitting the post and pushed the ball over the line from close range, in the 19th minute she made the score 2-0 with a spectacular shot and in the 48th minute she fooled the goalkeeper to make it 4-0(click here for the highlights of the game). After 13 rounds, Basel lead the table by one point ahead of Servette.

17-year-old Emanuela Pfister shines in GC victory

GC showed their best side under new coach Joao Paiva and swept Luzern 6-0 away from home. The only 17-year-old Emanuela Pfister stood out. The Swiss junior international with Brazilian roots scored the 1:0, 3:0 and 4:0. Pfister's first goal was particularly impressive (video below). The teenager draws level with the two leading YB players Naomi Luyet and Stephanie Waeber in the goalscoring charts.

St.Gallen miss out on leap to 3rd place

It was a disappointing start to the new year for St.Gallen. With a win in Aarau, the Green-Whites could have moved up to 3rd place, but they remain in 5th place. Aarau, meanwhile, consolidated 7th place and can hardly be displaced from the play-off places.

The Women's Super League table

Screenshot: awsl.ch

The upcoming matchday at a glance