Coumba Sow's goal decides the top match against GC. Keystone

An overview of the latest action in the Swiss Women's Super League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Women's Super League

GAME OF THE WEEK: Eight goals were scored in the match between FC St. Gallen and Rapperswil-Jona. While Sina Cavelti (9th and 51st) and Eva Baumann (28th, 35th and 65th) scored for St. Gallen, Queralt Torradeflot Estevez (50th and 71st) and Adelisa Hafizovic (90+3rd) scored for FCRJ. St. Gallen thus kept up with the leading trio of Servette, GC and Basel.

THE GOAL OF THE ROUND: Since the dismissal of coach Kim Kulig, things have been going well for FC Basel. After picking up three points last week, the team won again on Sunday. And with what a goal. The Basel captain and national team player Coumba Sow shot from around 20 meters. She struck so precisely into the top left corner that goalkeeper Lauren Kozal had no chance. This goal in the 65th minute was the only one of the match.

RANKING SITUATION: Servette's win over FC Zurich and GC's slip-up allowed Geneva to move three points clear at the top. Thanks to their victory over Grasshoppers, Basel closed the gap on Zurich and also have nine points. Thun, meanwhile, are still winless and remain bottom of the table with zero points.

THE NEXT RO UND: The next round follows on Wednesday. Servette will be looking to secure the next three points at home against Aarau, who are still winless. Basel will also host Zurich in a rematch of last March's cup final.

The number of the week

Seven Swiss women are in this year's Champions League. In addition to last year's finalists FC Barcelona with Schertenleib, Livia Peng has also made it into the top flight with Chelsea. The duo of Lia Wälti and Viola Calligaris will also be competing with Juventus Turin, Smilla Vallotto with Wolfsburg and Alayah Pilgrim with AS Roma. Most recently, Naina Inauen also managed to qualify with Valerenga. The league phase starts on October 7.