Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

In the Champions League, Kobel made a major blunder against Atalanta, which meant he was ruled out. Against Bayern, the Swiss player made no mistakes and was even close to scoring a Kane penalty. In the end, however, BVB lost 3-2 and had to bury their hopes of winning the German championship. Bayern are now 11 points ahead.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

After seven games without a win in a row, Gladbach win again. Elvedi kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against Union Berlin, while fellow center-back Kevin Diks was the match-winner with a 94th-minute penalty.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Only a substitute in the 1:1 draw against Mainz.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Returns to the squad after a yellow card suspension and is substituted after 81 minutes in the draw at Leverkusen.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg pick up their fifth win in the last six games - their third in a row. Zesiger plays through in the 2-0 win against FC Köln and sees his fifth yellow card in the 66th minute and will miss the next game against RB Leipzig.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

For the first time since November 2025, Fabian Rieder is back in action for 90 minutes. Although the midfielder failed to score, he was one of the key players and put in a strong performance.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Cologne are still missing through injury.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Was substituted at half-time in the 2-0 defeat in Bremen. Heidenheim conceded both goals with him on the pitch. Heidenheim are at the bottom of the Bundesliga table and it will be very difficult for them to avoid relegation.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Spent 90 minutes on the bench against Heidenheim.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Stuttgart tore Wolfsburg apart as if they were an old VW Beetle. Jaquez made his starting eleven comeback in the 4-0 home win, having last started on November 1, 2025. After that, a thigh injury slowed him down. Against Wolfsburg, Jaquez was hardly called upon in central defense and was allowed to call it a day after 68 minutes.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Once again played the full 90 minutes in the 2:0 home win against SC Freiburg and didn't let anything get in the way at the back.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Misses the third game in a row due to a suspension.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

What a year 2026 has been so far for Bruno Ogbus. He made his Bundesliga debut on January 14 and since then the 20-year-old has played in all eight games, six of them from the start. He also played 90 minutes against Frankfurt, but was unable to do anything about the 2-0 defeat. He was not to blame for the goals conceded.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV lose 2-1 at home to RB Leipzig, with Miro Muheim playing through as usual and picking up a yellow card. It's a caution with consequences: Because it is his fifth, he will have to watch Wednesday's catch-up game against Bayer Leverkusen from the stands.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Xhaka is back in the starting line-up for Sunderland. He has enough strength for 76 minutes before the captain is substituted with the score at 1-1. The result remains unchanged.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär is still out with a broken ankle.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Misses the game against champions Manchester City due to a thigh injury.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Only played eight minutes in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton and was unable to change the score. All the goals were scored in the first quarter of an hour.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a torn cruciate ligament.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

After the bitter end to their Champions League campaign, Inter continue their league run and take big steps towards the title. The 2-0 win against Genoa was their seventh victory in a row. Sommer keeps a clean sheet, but is not particularly challenged.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

A blackout in the top flight, back to normal form in Serie A. And normal form for Akanji means a flawless, composed performance in central defense.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

After breaking his finger, he is back on the bench against Inter.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler will play with Bologna against Pisa tonight.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Sohm will play with Bologna against Pisa tonight.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

In action against Bologna on Monday at 18:30.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

In action on Monday at 18:30 against Bologna.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Milan win 2-0 against Cremonese, but Jashari can only watch from the bench.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame came on for Tomori in the 78th minute with the score still 0-0, but Milan struck in the 89th and 94th minutes to win - but the Swiss was not involved in the goals.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Played at left-back in the 2-1 home win against Atalanta. Since moving to Sassuolo, the 30-year-old is finally getting regular match practice again.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Played on the right wing against Cagliari, but was not involved in either goal in the 1-1 draw.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Plays at left-back in the city derby against Sevilla FC. Things look good for Betis for a long time, but despite taking a 2-0 lead, they only manage a 2-2 draw in the end.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Djibril Sow is partly responsible for Rodriguez not celebrating in the end. In the 85th minute, the midfielder laid off to Isaac Romero, who scored to level the score at 2-2.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Sevilla are still missing with a thigh injury.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Played in central defense in the 1-0 win over Osasuna and was cautioned. The three important points give Valencia some breathing space in the relegation battle.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

A committed performance from Ugrinic against Osasuna. Ugrinic creates, finishes, is active. But he was unable to score and the midfielder was substituted after 77 minutes. Nevertheless, a good performance from the 27-year-old.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco win 2-0 at home against Angers. With the score still 0-0 after 50 minutes, the goalkeeper pulls off a great save in a one-on-one situation to prevent Angers from going behind.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

As always, Monaco's captain Denis Zakaria is also set to play in central defense. Thanks to the win, Monaco remain in 7th place and close to the international places.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Was only substituted in the 81st minute of the 1-0 win against Toulouse.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

After just 50 seconds, Mvogo has to make his first save against Auxerre - but has no chance against Senaya's goal. After 24 minutes, the goalkeeper was again caught out, but this time Mvogo was again powerless to save from point-blank range. In the end, it was 2:2 for Lorient.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Not used in the narrow 1-0 home defeat against PSG.