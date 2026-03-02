Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
In the Champions League, Kobel made a major blunder against Atalanta, which meant he was ruled out. Against Bayern, the Swiss player made no mistakes and was even close to scoring a Kane penalty. In the end, however, BVB lost 3-2 and had to bury their hopes of winning the German championship. Bayern are now 11 points ahead.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
After seven games without a win in a row, Gladbach win again. Elvedi kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against Union Berlin, while fellow center-back Kevin Diks was the match-winner with a 94th-minute penalty.
Bayer Leverkusen
Jonas Omlin
Only a substitute in the 1:1 draw against Mainz.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
Returns to the squad after a yellow card suspension and is substituted after 81 minutes in the draw at Leverkusen.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Augsburg pick up their fifth win in the last six games - their third in a row. Zesiger plays through in the 2-0 win against FC Köln and sees his fifth yellow card in the 66th minute and will miss the next game against RB Leipzig.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
For the first time since November 2025, Fabian Rieder is back in action for 90 minutes. Although the midfielder failed to score, he was one of the key players and put in a strong performance.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Cologne are still missing through injury.
Heidenheim
Leonidas Stergiou
Was substituted at half-time in the 2-0 defeat in Bremen. Heidenheim conceded both goals with him on the pitch. Heidenheim are at the bottom of the Bundesliga table and it will be very difficult for them to avoid relegation.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Spent 90 minutes on the bench against Heidenheim.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Stuttgart tore Wolfsburg apart as if they were an old VW Beetle. Jaquez made his starting eleven comeback in the 4-0 home win, having last started on November 1, 2025. After that, a thigh injury slowed him down. Against Wolfsburg, Jaquez was hardly called upon in central defense and was allowed to call it a day after 68 minutes.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Once again played the full 90 minutes in the 2:0 home win against SC Freiburg and didn't let anything get in the way at the back.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Misses the third game in a row due to a suspension.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
What a year 2026 has been so far for Bruno Ogbus. He made his Bundesliga debut on January 14 and since then the 20-year-old has played in all eight games, six of them from the start. He also played 90 minutes against Frankfurt, but was unable to do anything about the 2-0 defeat. He was not to blame for the goals conceded.
HSV
Miro Muheim
HSV lose 2-1 at home to RB Leipzig, with Miro Muheim playing through as usual and picking up a yellow card. It's a caution with consequences: Because it is his fifth, he will have to watch Wednesday's catch-up game against Bayer Leverkusen from the stands.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
Xhaka is back in the starting line-up for Sunderland. He has enough strength for 76 minutes before the captain is substituted with the score at 1-1. The result remains unchanged.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Schär is still out with a broken ankle.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Misses the game against champions Manchester City due to a thigh injury.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Only played eight minutes in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton and was unable to change the score. All the goals were scored in the first quarter of an hour.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Is still out with a torn cruciate ligament.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
After the bitter end to their Champions League campaign, Inter continue their league run and take big steps towards the title. The 2-0 win against Genoa was their seventh victory in a row. Sommer keeps a clean sheet, but is not particularly challenged.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
A blackout in the top flight, back to normal form in Serie A. And normal form for Akanji means a flawless, composed performance in central defense.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
After breaking his finger, he is back on the bench against Inter.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Freuler will play with Bologna against Pisa tonight.
Fiorentina
Simon Sohm
Sohm will play with Bologna against Pisa tonight.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
In action against Bologna on Monday at 18:30.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
In action on Monday at 18:30 against Bologna.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Milan win 2-0 against Cremonese, but Jashari can only watch from the bench.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Athekame came on for Tomori in the 78th minute with the score still 0-0, but Milan struck in the 89th and 94th minutes to win - but the Swiss was not involved in the goals.
Sassuolo
Ulisses Garcia
Played at left-back in the 2-1 home win against Atalanta. Since moving to Sassuolo, the 30-year-old is finally getting regular match practice again.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Played on the right wing against Cagliari, but was not involved in either goal in the 1-1 draw.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Plays at left-back in the city derby against Sevilla FC. Things look good for Betis for a long time, but despite taking a 2-0 lead, they only manage a 2-2 draw in the end.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Djibril Sow is partly responsible for Rodriguez not celebrating in the end. In the 85th minute, the midfielder laid off to Isaac Romero, who scored to level the score at 2-2.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Sevilla are still missing with a thigh injury.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Played in central defense in the 1-0 win over Osasuna and was cautioned. The three important points give Valencia some breathing space in the relegation battle.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
A committed performance from Ugrinic against Osasuna. Ugrinic creates, finishes, is active. But he was unable to score and the midfielder was substituted after 77 minutes. Nevertheless, a good performance from the 27-year-old.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Monaco win 2-0 at home against Angers. With the score still 0-0 after 50 minutes, the goalkeeper pulls off a great save in a one-on-one situation to prevent Angers from going behind.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
As always, Monaco's captain Denis Zakaria is also set to play in central defense. Thanks to the win, Monaco remain in 7th place and close to the international places.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Was only substituted in the 81st minute of the 1-0 win against Toulouse.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
After just 50 seconds, Mvogo has to make his first save against Auxerre - but has no chance against Senaya's goal. After 24 minutes, the goalkeeper was again caught out, but this time Mvogo was again powerless to save from point-blank range. In the end, it was 2:2 for Lorient.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
Not used in the narrow 1-0 home defeat against PSG.