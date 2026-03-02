  1. Residential Customers
Mercenary check Sow with important derby assist ++ Xhaka makes starting XI comeback

Patrick Lämmle

2.3.2026

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

02.03.2026, 13:06

02.03.2026, 13:09

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

In the Champions League, Kobel made a major blunder against Atalanta, which meant he was ruled out. Against Bayern, the Swiss player made no mistakes and was even close to scoring a Kane penalty. In the end, however, BVB lost 3-2 and had to bury their hopes of winning the German championship. Bayern are now 11 points ahead.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

After seven games without a win in a row, Gladbach win again. Elvedi kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against Union Berlin, while fellow center-back Kevin Diks was the match-winner with a 94th-minute penalty.

 

Bayer Leverkusen

Jonas Omlin

Only a substitute in the 1:1 draw against Mainz.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

Returns to the squad after a yellow card suspension and is substituted after 81 minutes in the draw at Leverkusen.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg pick up their fifth win in the last six games - their third in a row. Zesiger plays through in the 2-0 win against FC Köln and sees his fifth yellow card in the 66th minute and will miss the next game against RB Leipzig.

 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

For the first time since November 2025, Fabian Rieder is back in action for 90 minutes. Although the midfielder failed to score, he was one of the key players and put in a strong performance.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

Cologne are still missing through injury.

 

Heidenheim

Leonidas Stergiou

Was substituted at half-time in the 2-0 defeat in Bremen. Heidenheim conceded both goals with him on the pitch. Heidenheim are at the bottom of the Bundesliga table and it will be very difficult for them to avoid relegation.

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Spent 90 minutes on the bench against Heidenheim.

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

Stuttgart tore Wolfsburg apart as if they were an old VW Beetle. Jaquez made his starting eleven comeback in the 4-0 home win, having last started on November 1, 2025. After that, a thigh injury slowed him down. Against Wolfsburg, Jaquez was hardly called upon in central defense and was allowed to call it a day after 68 minutes.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Once again played the full 90 minutes in the 2:0 home win against SC Freiburg and didn't let anything get in the way at the back.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

Misses the third game in a row due to a suspension.

 

Freiburg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

What a year 2026 has been so far for Bruno Ogbus. He made his Bundesliga debut on January 14 and since then the 20-year-old has played in all eight games, six of them from the start. He also played 90 minutes against Frankfurt, but was unable to do anything about the 2-0 defeat. He was not to blame for the goals conceded.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

HSV lose 2-1 at home to RB Leipzig, with Miro Muheim playing through as usual and picking up a yellow card. It's a caution with consequences: Because it is his fifth, he will have to watch Wednesday's catch-up game against Bayer Leverkusen from the stands.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

Xhaka is back in the starting line-up for Sunderland. He has enough strength for 76 minutes before the captain is substituted with the score at 1-1. The result remains unchanged.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

Schär is still out with a broken ankle.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

Misses the game against champions Manchester City due to a thigh injury.

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Only played eight minutes in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton and was unable to change the score. All the goals were scored in the first quarter of an hour.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a torn cruciate ligament.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

After the bitter end to their Champions League campaign, Inter continue their league run and take big steps towards the title. The 2-0 win against Genoa was their seventh victory in a row. Sommer keeps a clean sheet, but is not particularly challenged.

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

A blackout in the top flight, back to normal form in Serie A. And normal form for Akanji means a flawless, composed performance in central defense.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

After breaking his finger, he is back on the bench against Inter.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Freuler will play with Bologna against Pisa tonight.

 

Fiorentina

Simon Sohm

Sohm will play with Bologna against Pisa tonight.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

In action against Bologna on Monday at 18:30.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

In action on Monday at 18:30 against Bologna.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

Milan win 2-0 against Cremonese, but Jashari can only watch from the bench.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

Athekame came on for Tomori in the 78th minute with the score still 0-0, but Milan struck in the 89th and 94th minutes to win - but the Swiss was not involved in the goals.

 

Sassuolo

Ulisses Garcia

Played at left-back in the 2-1 home win against Atalanta. Since moving to Sassuolo, the 30-year-old is finally getting regular match practice again.

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

Played on the right wing against Cagliari, but was not involved in either goal in the 1-1 draw.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Plays at left-back in the city derby against Sevilla FC. Things look good for Betis for a long time, but despite taking a 2-0 lead, they only manage a 2-2 draw in the end.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Djibril Sow is partly responsible for Rodriguez not celebrating in the end. In the 85th minute, the midfielder laid off to Isaac Romero, who scored to level the score at 2-2.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Sevilla are still missing with a thigh injury.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Played in central defense in the 1-0 win over Osasuna and was cautioned. The three important points give Valencia some breathing space in the relegation battle.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

A committed performance from Ugrinic against Osasuna. Ugrinic creates, finishes, is active. But he was unable to score and the midfielder was substituted after 77 minutes. Nevertheless, a good performance from the 27-year-old.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

Monaco win 2-0 at home against Angers. With the score still 0-0 after 50 minutes, the goalkeeper pulls off a great save in a one-on-one situation to prevent Angers from going behind.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

As always, Monaco's captain Denis Zakaria is also set to play in central defense. Thanks to the win, Monaco remain in 7th place and close to the international places.

 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

Was only substituted in the 81st minute of the 1-0 win against Toulouse.

 

Lorient

Yvon Mvogo

After just 50 seconds, Mvogo has to make his first save against Auxerre - but has no chance against Senaya's goal. After 24 minutes, the goalkeeper was again caught out, but this time Mvogo was again powerless to save from point-blank range. In the end, it was 2:2 for Lorient.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

Not used in the narrow 1-0 home defeat against PSG.

