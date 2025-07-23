The Spaniards also want to celebrate after the semi-final against Germany Keystone

Spain's women's team want to make their first appearance in a European Championship final. To do so, the world champions must defeat the Germans, who have been euphoric of late despite some setbacks in terms of personnel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Germany has been an insurmountable bulwark for Spain's women's national team so far. The two teams have met eight times so far, with the DFB team winning five times and three games ending in draws. The last meeting took place a year ago at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Germans prevailed 1:0 in the match for third place.

The Spaniards did not want to dwell too much on the statistics ahead of Wednesday evening's semi-final in Zurich. Instead, they exuded confidence that they would make their debut. "There's always a first time. Our goal is to get to the final," said Spain captain Alexia Putellas, who, like her team-mate Aitana Bonmati, is a two-time world player.

When asked about the means by which the Spaniards intend to live up to their role as favorites, Alexia Putellas had a logical answer. "We're aiming to win with the same virtues we've shown so far in the tournament." In their first four games, the Iberians have impressed in attack without exception. After three clear victories in the group stage against Portugal (5:0), Belgium (6:2) and Italy (3:1), they ended the Swiss' "summer fairytale" with a 2:0 win in the quarter-finals.

"Will deliver a hot dance"

For their part, the Germans believe they have a chance of remaining in the race for the title, their ninth in total. They drew additional motivation from the quarter-final against France, which they won despite being outnumbered after Kathrin Hendrich was sent off early on thanks to their fighting qualities. "Each of us realized what we're capable of. I think we can take an incredible amount of positives from this game," said striker Klara Bühl.

National coach Christian Wück's team will also be looking to defy the bad luck with injuries that has accompanied them through this European Championship by making another run to the final. Captain Giulia Gwinn has been out since the opening game against Poland due to a left knee injury, while Sarai Linder has to miss out due to problems with her left ankle. The list of absentees also includes the suspended Kathrin Hendrich, like Giulia Gwinn and Sarai Linder a defender, and Sjoeke Nüsken, the thinker and leader in midfield.

Christian Wück is leading the way with his optimism in the German team. "I promise that we will also give the Spaniards a run for their money."