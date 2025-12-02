The Spaniards win the Nations League. Keystone

Spain also wins the second Women's Nations League. The world champions beat Germany 3-0 in the second leg of the final in Madrid.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the Germans were unlucky to only draw the first leg on Friday, they held their own for an hour on the road. Then the Spaniards, who were without the injured world player Aitana Bonmati, struck three times within a quarter of an hour. Double scorer Claudia Pina and Vicky Lopez, who are both team-mates of Switzerland's Sydney Schertenleib at FC Barcelona, scored the goals.

