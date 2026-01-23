Spain clinches its second World Cup title, following its victory in 2010. In the final in East Rutherford, the Spanish team defeated an ultra-defensive Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

ESP – ARG 1:0 after extra time Spain beats Argentina and wins the World Cup for the second time

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute. Spain, which had a one-man advantage starting in the 93rd minute, was overwhelmingly dominant throughout the match and recorded 20 shots on goal—compared to Argentina’s mere two.