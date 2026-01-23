In men's soccer, the Spanish team is the world champion, European champion, and Olympic champion; in women's soccer, they are the reigning world champions and number one in the FIFA World Rankings. There are many indications that Spain will continue to dominate soccer in the coming years.

At just 19 years old, Lamine Yamal is already a world and European champion.

Here's what it's all about Spain's men are world champions and Olympic champions, while the women are world champions and top-ranked in the world.

With so many young top stars, the next generation is already poised to continue shaping the world of soccer.

Thanks to a strong youth development program and successful clubs, Spain dominates soccer at all levels. Summary created with

Spanish soccer enjoyed its golden years between 2008 and 2012. In club soccer, FC Barcelona won the Champions League twice (in 2009 and 2011). The national team won the European Championship twice and the World Cup in 2010.

Iker Casillas, Carles Puyol, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, David Villa, and Fernando Torres were the big names back then. As that generation gradually retired, the team’s major successes also began to wane.

But Spain has since reclaimed its place at the pinnacle of world soccer. After winning the 2024 European Championship, the Selección also won the 2026 World Cup—and did so in impressive fashion. Throughout the entire tournament, the Spanish team conceded only a single goal, in the Round of 16 against Belgium. France, Portugal, and Argentina were all defeated without conceding a single goal. Spain had also won Olympic gold as early as 2024.

With Lamine Yamal (19), Pau Cubarsí (19), and Gavi (21), Spain boasts an exceptionally young core that has the potential to continue shaping world soccer for many years to come. Added to that are other talents like Pedri and Nico Williams, who have long since established themselves as seasoned professionals.

Women's soccer is booming in Spain

Spain sets the standard not only in men’s soccer but also in women’s soccer. The Spanish women’s team is the reigning world champion, tops the FIFA World Rankings, and has dominated the 2027 World Cup qualifiers—including victories over European champion England. In Brazil, they will aim to defend their World Cup title.

In Aitana Bonmatí, Spain boasts what is arguably the best female soccer player in the world today. The midfielder has won the Ballon d'Or Féminin three times in a row and is the face of a generation that is dominating international women's soccer.

Vicky López is already poised to become the next big star. The 19-year-old playmaker from FC Barcelona is already considered one of the most valuable players in the world.

One of the best right from the start of her career: Vicky López. Associated Press

Spain at all levels

The success of the senior national teams is no accident. It is the result of years of investment in youth development as well as in better structures and infrastructure.

Spanish dominance is also evident at the club level. FC Barcelona’s women’s team has reached the Women’s Champions League final every year since 2021. In fact, the Catalan team has reached the final every year for the past six years and has won Europe’s premier club competition four times during that span.

World champions, Olympic champions, and European champions among the men; world champions and top-ranked players among the women; and a host of exceptional talents: Hardly any other soccer nation currently boasts such a broad and sustainable base of talent as Spain. There are many indications that the Iberians’ dominance will continue for several more years.