World Cup qualifiers Spaniards drop Barça star Yamal from the squad

SDA

11.11.2025 - 13:50

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will not help Spain book their World Cup ticket.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will not help Spain book their World Cup ticket.
Keystone

Lamine Yamal will not be available for Spain's final World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey. He left the camp on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

11.11.2025, 13:50

11.11.2025, 14:12

The Spanish FA RFEF announced that Barcelona's young star had been released from the camp after undergoing treatment on his damaged groin the previous day.

The apparently unannounced action of the 18-year-old and his club drew criticism from the RFEF. The association's medical staff were only informed late on Monday evening. In the interests of the player's health, it was decided to release him from the squad.

Prodigy is being thwarted. This is why they are so worried about Lamine Yamal in Barcelona

Prodigy is being thwartedThis is why they are so worried about Lamine Yamal in Barcelona

Yamal has been suffering from groin problems for some time and has missed five of his club's games in recent weeks. On Sunday, he was on the pitch for Barcelona's 4:2 win in Vigo. The Catalans had criticized the federation in September after Yamal was called up for the national team despite his injury.

