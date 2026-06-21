Spain’s star player, Lamine Yamal, is still finding his footing after an injury Keystone

European champions Spain are already under pressure at the World Cup following a 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde. A win is a must against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

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When the Spanish won the World Cup for the first and only time in 2010, they started the tournament with a 0-1 loss to Switzerland. That’s why there’s no reason (yet) for the Spaniards to get nervous. They would never have any doubts if they knew the caliber of the team and the coaching staff, said Pau Cubarsi, a center back who plays for FC Barcelona. Against Saudi Arabia, he’s calling for more aggression in front of the goal and a faster pace of play, “to wear down the opponent more and create more space. We have to do the same thing, but with just a tiny bit more intensity.”

But two factors are casting a shadow over Spain’s calm in the green woods surrounding the playing fields at Baylor School Chattanooga in Tennessee, their training base: players dealing with physical injuries and the transfer market.

Since the start of the World Cup, Marc Cucurella has already signed with Real Madrid and Victor Muñoz with Liverpool, and now, according to several media reports, Alex Grimaldo could be leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Coach Luis de la Fuente assures, however, that his players are used to this and won’t let such news unsettle them.

Yamal Not Yet 100 Percent Fit

Another topic of discussion is the physical condition of several Spanish starters, most notably that of prodigy Lamine Yamal, who, at 18 years old, is indispensable to the team. He has not yet fully recovered from a thigh injury to play a full match. Against Cape Verde, he came on as a substitute in the 71st minute.

“I’m in the middle of the adjustment phase; it’s not the right time to play a full match, but I can play as many minutes as the coach wants,” Yamal, who hadn’t played since April 22, explained on Spanish television. De la Fuente told the radio station “Cope” that Yamal could play “an hour,” without specifying whether he would start or come on as a substitute during the game.

The situation is the same for Nico Williams, the other dynamic winger. Mikel Merino, who is recovering from a foot injury, did not train on Tuesday, and Victor Muñoz has suffered a setback following a muscle injury.