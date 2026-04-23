The 1:0 victory against Celta Vigo comes at a potentially high price for FC Barcelona and Spain. Superstar Lamine is out for the time being with a thigh injury. Will it be enough for the World Cup?

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FC Barcelona have taken another step closer to the Spanish championship, but will have to cope with an injury to Lamine Yamal. The Catalans won 1-0 against Celta Vigo thanks to a penalty converted by Lamine Yamal. Instead of celebrating, however, the 18-year-old lay on the ground in the penalty area after scoring in the 40th minute and disappeared straight into the catacombs shortly afterwards. The playmaker had previously been fouled himself.

"We'll have to wait and see," said Barça coach Hansi Flick after the game, adding: "We'll have to see what it is. He felt something. After the goal, he wouldn't leave the pitch without a reason."

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo and Marca, everything points to a torn muscle fiber in the thigh; however, the severity of the injury and the length of time Yamal will be out of action will only be confirmed by examinations on Thursday once the swelling has subsided.

Yamal could therefore miss the rest of the season at Barça. At the same time, his recovery would then be focused on this summer's World Cup, where the Barça star was expected to be a key player for European champions Spain.