Duel against Belgium Spain fight for an early quarter-final ticket in Thun

SDA

7.7.2025 - 14:00

Thumbs up for Alexia Putellas and her Spanish teammates after their first European Championship appearance against Portugal
Thumbs up for Alexia Putellas and her Spanish teammates after their first European Championship appearance against Portugal
Keystone

On Monday, Spain and Italy will have the opportunity to secure an early quarter-final ticket at the European Championship.

Keystone-SDA

07.07.2025, 14:00

The Spaniards lived up to their status as world champions and top favorites for the European Championship title in their first match against Portugal. Four days after the 5:0 demonstration of power in the Iberian duel, the technically adept team of national coach Montserrat Tomé should have no greater difficulty in securing the three points against Belgium in Thun (18:00). The last match between the two national teams in the Nations League in May was a 5:1 win for the Spaniards.

For Belgium, a defeat against Spain could mean an early exit after the quarter-finalists from four years ago were defeated by Italy in their opener. The Italians will be looking to make sure that Group B is clear in their later match against Portugal in Geneva on Monday at 21:00. If Spain and Italy win, the quarter-final places will already be decided after the first two rounds.

