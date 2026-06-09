Spain's women's footballers secure their World Cup ticket with a 6:1 win in Iceland Keystone

After Germany, defending champions Spain, France and Denmark also secured their tickets for the 2027 World Cup finals in Brazil in the European World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday

Keystone-SDA SDA

The quartet came out on top of their group in League A. European champions England, on the other hand, will have to take a detour via the two play-off rounds in order to qualify for the tenth Women's World Cup in December.

A good twelve months before the start of the tournament, 14 of the 32 participants have already been confirmed. In addition to hosts Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, China, Japan, North Korea, the Philippines, South Korea and New Zealand are also confirmed.