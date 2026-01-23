Spain clinches its second World Cup title, following its 2010 victory. In the final in East Rutherford, the Spanish team defeated an ultra-defensive Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

Spain is crowned the 2026 World Champion. In a fiercely contested final in New Jersey marked by tight tactics, the Spanish team defeats defending champion Argentina 1–0 in extra time. Substitute Ferran Torres breaks the deadlock for the overwhelmingly dominant Spanish team in the 106th minute, securing his country’s well-deserved second World Cup title since 2010. For Argentina and 39-year-old Lionel Messi, the dream of a historic title defense—the first since Brazil in 1962—is bitterly dashed after a late red card.

For a long time, the two teams were locked in a grueling battle of attrition, characterized primarily by Spain’s dominance of possession and Argentina’s passivity. Anyone expecting a fast-paced offensive spectacle was disappointed during the first 90 minutes. The Spaniards took control right from the kickoff, dictated the pace, and enjoyed significantly more possession. But the compact South American defense, anchored by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, withstood the constant pressure for a long time and denied Luis de la Fuente’s team any clear-cut scoring chances.

The “Albiceleste” focused almost exclusively on defense and waited for rare counterattacking opportunities led by their captain, Lionel Messi. This approach resulted in a memorable negative record: Argentina became the first team in World Cup history to fail to register a single shot on goal during the regular 90 minutes of a final. Spain’s 19-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal, who had been in the global spotlight beforehand due to the prophetic bathtub photo with Messi, repeatedly caused trouble but also often found himself stymied by the uncompromising defense.

Fernandez's Devastating Foul

A key moment in the match occurred deep into stoppage time of regulation. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who had already been booked, was clearly too late as he sprinted full speed toward Pau Cubarsi, took down the Spanish center back, and was shown a yellow-red card by referee Slavko Vincic (93'). This costly sending-off forced Argentina into an exhausting extra time while down a man.

Spain finally capitalized on this numerical advantage in the first half of extra time to score the winning goal. Following a pinpoint cross from Pedro Porro, Nico Williams delivered a powerful header back to Ferran Torres at the far post. The substitute striker was perfectly positioned at the five-meter line and blasted the ball unstoppably under the crossbar to make it 1–0 (106').

In the time remaining, Argentina once again threw everything forward in a desperate attempt. But the exhausted South Americans, playing a man down, simply didn't have enough firepower left to break through the Spanish defense one more time.

When the final whistle blew, all hell broke loose on the Spanish side. While Lamine Yamal and his teammates celebrated their triumph exuberantly on the field, Lionel Messi’s possibly final appearance on the big World Cup stage ended in deep disappointment.

The generational shift is complete: Spain has reclaimed the throne of world soccer. At the same time, Luis de la Fuente’s team has established itself as the most dominant squad in the history of international soccer: With 38 consecutive official competitive matches without a loss, Spain finally surpassed Italy’s world record in the final.

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Spain – Argentina 1–0 (0–0, 0–0) after extra time

East Rutherford. – 80,663 spectators. – Referee: Vincic (SLO). – Goal: 106. Ferran Torres (Nico Williams) 1–0.

Spain: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte (99. Eric García), Marc Cucurella; Rodri (99. Martín Zubimendi), Fabián Ruiz (62. Pedri); Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (75. Mikel Merino), Álex Baena (75. Nico Williams); Mikel Oyarzabal (62. Ferran Torres).

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Montiel (58. Molina), Romero (70. Medina), Lisandro Martínez (44. Otamendi), Tagliafico; De Paul (70. Simeone), Fernández, Mac Allister, González (46. Paredes); Messi, Álvarez (102. Senesi).

Notes: 93. Yellow-red card for Fernández. Yellow cards: 41. Lisandro Martínez. 52. Paredes. 82. Fernández. 92. Romero. 111. Mac Allister.