  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

European Championship title missed Spain part ways with national team coach Tomé

SDA

11.8.2025 - 15:59

Montserrat Tomé is no longer coach of the Spanish national team
Montserrat Tomé is no longer coach of the Spanish national team
Keystone

After the disappointment in the European Championship final in Basel, the Spanish Football Association and coach Montserrat Tomé are parting ways. A successor has already been chosen.

Keystone-SDA

11.08.2025, 15:59

11.08.2025, 16:02

The bitter defeat in the penalty shoot-out against England has consequences: Tomé's contract, which expires on August 31, will not be extended, the association announced after a board meeting. His successor will be the current U23 national team coach Sonia Bermudez.

Tomé experienced the 2023 World Cup triumph in Australia as assistant to the controversial and subsequently dismissed Jorge Vilda. She then became head coach and won the Nations League last year.

More from the department

Ex-YB coach has had enough. David Wagner no longer wants to be a coach

Ex-YB coach has had enoughDavid Wagner no longer wants to be a coach

Super League. Teddy Okou leaves FC Luzern for good

Super LeagueTeddy Okou leaves FC Luzern for good

Despite triumph in the FA Cup. Crystal Palace not allowed to play in the Europa League

Despite triumph in the FA CupCrystal Palace not allowed to play in the Europa League