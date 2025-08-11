Montserrat Tomé is no longer coach of the Spanish national team Keystone

After the disappointment in the European Championship final in Basel, the Spanish Football Association and coach Montserrat Tomé are parting ways. A successor has already been chosen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The bitter defeat in the penalty shoot-out against England has consequences: Tomé's contract, which expires on August 31, will not be extended, the association announced after a board meeting. His successor will be the current U23 national team coach Sonia Bermudez.

Tomé experienced the 2023 World Cup triumph in Australia as assistant to the controversial and subsequently dismissed Jorge Vilda. She then became head coach and won the Nations League last year.