After losing the World Cup final, Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi is in tears. A short time later, Messi fan Donald Trump is celebrating with the Spanish team.

Here's what it's all about Lionel Messi and Argentina lose the World Cup final to Spain.

Tears stream down the superstar's face after what may be his last international match.

The Spaniards, on the other hand, are celebrating—and so is Donald Trump, who had been booed earlier. After all, the U.S. president has to be in the trophy photo. Summary created with

Argentina loses the World Cup final to Spain, potentially bringing an end to Lionel Messi’s career with the national team. The superstar has a lackluster performance throughout the entire match. While Paredes lashes out at the Spanish players, Messi takes the defeat in a much more sportsmanlike manner. After the game, the superstar is in tears—a sight that many soccer fans can hardly bear to watch.

Donald Trump, an avowed Messi fan, gets over his grief relatively quickly, however. With slow, deliberate steps, as if he were parodying his arch-rival “Sleepy Joe” Biden, Donald Trump strolls across the field alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the final whistle. That’s because the 80-year-old is the one presenting the medals and the trophy.

And once the “work” is done, Trump doesn’t want to leave the stage at all. His close friend Gianni Infantino tries to usher the U.S. president away, but with only limited success. While Rodri hoists the trophy aloft, Trump is still standing on stage. At least he’s only visible at the edge of the frame. At the Club World Cup a year ago, he was still standing at the center of the universe after the trophy presentation, causing plenty of irritation.

The Spanish players hoist the trophy aloft, and Gianni Infantino tries to get Donald Trump off the stage. Image

Trump, who watched the game from behind a bulletproof glass partition, seemed to enjoy his only appearance at the World Cup, though. After all, what could be better than spending a Sunday afternoon with your best friend and being showered with gold flakes?

A romantic scene: Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino enjoy the shower of gold. Image

Trump, the recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize, had already announced before the game that he wanted to bring the World Cup back to the U.S. “right away.” “We have to do this again—and while I’m still here. Are you listening, Gianni?!”

As things stand now, however, the next World Cup will take place in 2030 in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. In addition, three matches, including the opening game, will be played in South America. If everything goes according to plan, Donald Trump won’t be U.S. president by then anyway.

U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by his wife, Melania, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Image

You might also be interested in this

02:23 Darum ist Alain Sutter gegen politische Proteste von Sportstars