  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Thursday matches Spain start the European Championship tournament against Portugal

SDA

3.7.2025 - 05:00

Spain brings a lot of quality to the pitch
Spain brings a lot of quality to the pitch
Keystone

Spain, the world champions, will be in action for the first time at the European Championships on Thursday. The top favorites for the title will play Portugal in Bern.

Keystone-SDA

03.07.2025, 05:00

Two years after winning the World Cup title, Spain are aiming to achieve the World Cup/European Championship double, which only Germany have managed in this order. Coach Montse Tomé's national team is in an excellent position to secure the European Championship title for the first time. The coach could afford to do without record goalscorer Jenni Hermoso, who involuntarily found herself at the center of the tainted World Cup celebrations the summer before last after then federation president Luis Rubiales forced a kiss on her.

While Spain against Portugal at 21:00 should be a clear-cut affair for the world champions, the second Group B clash between Belgium and Italy, refereed by Swiss referee Désirée Grundbacher, is likely to be much more evenly contested. The match kicks off at 18:00 in Sion.

More from the department

EM25. Désirée Grundbacher ahead of her first major tournament

EM25Désirée Grundbacher ahead of her first major tournament

EM25. Pia Sundhage sees a lot of positives despite defeat

EM25Pia Sundhage sees a lot of positives despite defeat

Giant goal and Stierli frustration. Nati lose European Championship opener despite more chances - these are the scores

Giant goal and Stierli frustrationNati lose European Championship opener despite more chances - these are the scores