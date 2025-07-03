Spain brings a lot of quality to the pitch Keystone

Spain, the world champions, will be in action for the first time at the European Championships on Thursday. The top favorites for the title will play Portugal in Bern.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two years after winning the World Cup title, Spain are aiming to achieve the World Cup/European Championship double, which only Germany have managed in this order. Coach Montse Tomé's national team is in an excellent position to secure the European Championship title for the first time. The coach could afford to do without record goalscorer Jenni Hermoso, who involuntarily found herself at the center of the tainted World Cup celebrations the summer before last after then federation president Luis Rubiales forced a kiss on her.

While Spain against Portugal at 21:00 should be a clear-cut affair for the world champions, the second Group B clash between Belgium and Italy, refereed by Swiss referee Désirée Grundbacher, is likely to be much more evenly contested. The match kicks off at 18:00 in Sion.