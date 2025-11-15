The Austrian national team players are in high spirits after their victory in Cyprus. KEYSTONE

Spain and Belgium will have to wait until the final matchday of the World Cup qualifiers to officially secure their ticket for the 2026 World Cup. Austria can hope to do so on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

European champions Spain easily fulfilled their duty in Georgia. Mikel Oyarzabal, Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres scored twice to secure an undisputed 4:0 victory in Tbilisi. However, as Turkey also won against Bulgaria (2:0) thanks to a penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu and an own goal, the first-placed team could theoretically still overtake the Spaniards. However, this would require a Turkish victory with a seven-goal difference in Seville on Tuesday. This is an unimaginable scenario, and not just because Spain have yet to concede a goal in qualifying.

Belgium only with a draw

Belgium missed out on early qualification on Saturday due to a misstep in Astana. The 1-1 draw in Kazakhstan means that North Macedonia or Wales could still leapfrog the "Diables Rouges" on the final matchday. Dastan Satpajew played the spoilsport for the Belgians. The 17-year-old striker, who will move from Kairat Almaty to Chelsea FC next summer, gave the Kazakhs an early lead. Hans Vanaken only managed to equalize shortly after the break.

The unexpected draw should have no consequences for Belgium. With a win on Tuesday against Liechtenstein, who are still without points, they will be sure of a World Cup ticket.

Arnautovic scores twice

Austria moved another step closer to their first World Cup appearance since 1998. National coach Ralf Rangnick's team secured their place in the play-offs with a 2-0 win in Cyprus. The 36-year-old Austrian record player and goalscorer Marko Arnautovic scored twice and now has 47 goals in 129 international matches. If Bosnia-Herzegovina lose a point against Romania later in the evening, the Austrians' participation in the World Cup would be definite.