Spain is the first World Cup finalist. The Iberians earned a well-deserved 2-0 victory over a surprisingly weak French team in the semifinal in Arlington.

Spain's leading scorer, Mikel Oyarzabal, on a penalty kick (22nd minute), and fullback Pedro Porro (58th minute) scored the goals for the European champions, who are aiming to claim the title for the second time since 2010 on Sunday in East Rutherford. Their opponent in the final will be either England or Argentina.