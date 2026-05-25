Luis de la Fuente announces his squad for the World Cup Keystone

Spain's national coach Luis de la Fuente has decided not to include any Real Madrid players in his squad for the World Cup, which begins on June 11.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Eight FC Barcelona players form the backbone of the European champions' squad. De la Fuente presented his 26-man squad on Monday in Madrid.

The team is led by Lamine Yamal, although he has not played a game this month due to thigh problems. However, if there are no "setbacks", the 18-year-old will be available from the start, De la Fuente reassured. "We are very relaxed."

Among the Real players not called up who could be in with a chance are defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal. For the first time ever, Spain will be going to a World Cup without a representative of the record champions. Two years ago at the European Championships, no Real Madrid player made it into the Spanish team.

Spain will start the tournament on June 15 in Atlanta against World Cup newcomers Cape Verde. The 2010 world champions' other group opponents are Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.