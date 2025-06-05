Spain pulls out the win Keystone

European champions Spain lead France at times and ultimately advance to the Nations League final with a narrow 5:4 victory. There they will face Portugal on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the second semi-final of the Final Four in Stuttgart, the Spaniards did the groundwork for victory with two doubles. Nico Williams and Mikel Merino scored midway through the first half to take a 2:0 lead. After the break, they responded to the French team's attempt to catch up with goals from Lamine Yamal via a penalty (54') and Pedri after a wonderful combination (55'). After Lamine Yamal's second goal made it 5:1 at the latest, the decision seemed to have been made, but the French came close again with a final spurt.

France were very fragile in defense, probably also due to many absences. With William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Jules Koundé, three quarters of the usual defensive line were missing. Almost every Spanish advance caused confusion around goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Individual errors contributed to the insecurity, which Spain consistently exploited. The last time France's national team conceded five goals was in a test match against England in 1969.

It was bitter for France's star ensemble with Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Michael Olise that they had chances to score. The attacking players repeatedly failed to beat Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, twice hitting the edge of the goal. It was not until the 59th minute that Kylian Mbappé scored the first French goal with a penalty to make it 1:4.

And in the final quarter of an hour, France came even closer to the Spaniards. Led by substitute debutant Rayan Cherki, the French came as close as 4:5. Cherki with a dream goal (79'), Dani Vivian with an own goal and Randal Kolo Muani with a header (84') provided the three late French goals for the nine-goal spectacle.

France will play for third place in Stuttgart on Sunday, while Spain will be aiming for their second Nations League title against Portugal in Munich.