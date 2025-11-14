  1. Residential Customers
After kissing scandal Spain's former association president Rubiales pelted with eggs at book presentation

14.11.2025 - 08:30

Former Spanish association president Luis Rubiales (l) speaks during the presentation of his book "Matar a Rubiales" (Killing Rubiales). Shortly afterwards, he is pelted with eggs by an unknown person.
Former Spanish association president Luis Rubiales (l) speaks during the presentation of his book "Matar a Rubiales" (Killing Rubiales). Shortly afterwards, he is pelted with eggs by an unknown person.
Picture: Francisco Guerra/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

An unknown person shouts "scoundrel" and attacks Luis Rubiales at the presentation of his book in Madrid. Spain's former association president reacts vigorously to the egg-throwing.

Spain's former football president Luis Rubiales has been attacked with eggs at the presentation of a book on his version of the kissing scandal. As can be seen in a video circulated by Spanish media, an unknown person threw several eggs at the 48-year-old while shouting "scoundrel".

While the first egg clearly missed the 48-year-old, the second hit Rubiales on the back as he turned away. As the former head of the association stormed towards the attacker, a third egg flew towards him, which he was able to fend off with his hand.

Several people then prevented Rubiales from attacking the egg thrower. He was quickly overpowered and taken away. "I was lucky that they stopped me; I didn't know if he was armed," the Spanish sports newspaper "AS" quoted him as saying.

Worldwide debate about power relations and respect in sport

On August 20, 2023, Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth during the award ceremony after the Spanish women's football team won the World Cup in Sydney. The player later explained that this had happened without her consent. A month later, Rubiales resigned from his post under the pressure of the public and legal reactions to the incident. FIFA banned him for three years. The case sparked a global debate about power relations and respect in professional sport.

In February 2025, Rubiales was then sentenced by a court to a fine of 10,800 euros for sexual aggression and a one-year ban on contact with Hermoso. This sentence was also confirmed by the appeal court that Rubiales had appealed to.

Kissing scandal. Jenni Hermoso wants to take action against lenient Rubiales verdict

Rubiales had argued in the proceedings that the kiss was an expression of spontaneous joy, with no sexual intent. However, the judges emphasized that no libidinous or explicit sexual intent was required for the offence of sexual aggression - the only decisive factor was the lack of clear consent.

Rubiales denounces conspiracy

In the book, originally titled "Matar a Rubiales" (Killing Rubiales), he explains his version of the non-consensual kiss and denounces a media and political conspiracy against his person. "I will not change. What's done is done; I didn't lie. I am not thinking of returning to the Federation," Rubiales said.

World Cup qualifiers. FCZ player beckons historic World Cup ticket with Curaçao

DFB coach counters criticism. Nagelsmann explains Sané statement:

USA. Future MLS match calendar based on Europe's top leagues

Sent off after assault. Ronaldo blows a fuse - Portugal miss out on early World Cup qualifiers

From classic to retro. The most spectacular 2026 World Cup jerseys are here

