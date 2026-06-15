Lamine Yamal (left) and Gavi are available to Luis de la Fuente after long injury layoffs Keystone

With Lamine Yamal back in shape and Gavi returning, Luis de la Fuente is counting on fresh momentum. Ahead of the opener against Cape Verde, Spain’s national team coach believes his squad is ready to win the World Cup title.

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It’s hard to believe, but since winning the title in 2010, Spain has never advanced past the Round of 16 at a World Cup. In Brazil in 2014, the defending champions were drawn into a group with the Netherlands, Chile, and Australia and were sent home after the group stage.

Now, however, Spain seems ready. As the 2023 Nations League champions and 2024 European champions, Luis de la Fuente’s team is among the top favorites for the World Cup title. Monday’s match against underdog Cape Verde in Atlanta should be a formality. Especially since the coach of the “Furia Roja” has a full roster to draw from.

Yamal and Williams ready to play

Offensive stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, who had been sidelined by long-term injuries, have recovered in time for the tournament opener. “Everyone will be available for the match against Cape Verde. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll play,” said De la Fuente. Even the coach can’t stop raving about 18-year-old Yamal: “He’s incredibly mature as a soccer player. Combined with his talent, that’s why everyone is talking about him.”

In addition, Yamal trains “three hours a day, goes to the weight room, the physical therapist, the psychologist, and the nutritionist.” He has the coach to keep him grounded: “We have to make sure he stays down-to-earth. He’s already doing that, but we have to stay close to him. This World Cup is a great chance to show off all his talent.”

With Gavi, without the “Royals”

Gavi is expected to play another key role. The 21-year-old midfielder has been back since March after two serious knee injuries and improved steadily toward the end of the season. For De la Fuente, the team is better simply because of Gavi’s presence. “He’s incredibly important because he brings incredible energy and demands a lot from his teammates.” Gavi trains with intensity, joy, and enthusiasm. “That rubs off on the group. He embodies the team’s identity.”

An identity not shaped by Real Madrid players. For the first time, Spain is competing in a World Cup without a single player from the record-breaking champions. De la Fuente takes a pragmatic view: “We’ve met the team’s needs. I don’t care which club someone plays for.”

Iran’s Visit to the U.S.

The World Cup also kicks off for Iran on Sunday night. Soccer will temporarily take a back seat. Since late February, the country has been in a military conflict with host nation the U.S. Iran has therefore moved its World Cup base to Mexico and is only expected to enter and leave the country on match days. Explosive: If Iran finishes second in Group G, a sporting showdown with the U.S. is possible in the Round of 16.

After months of discussions extending all the way to the highest levels of politics, everything is set to move very quickly for Iran. Their first appearance in the U.S. will be a very brief one. On Monday, the team will travel by bus from Tijuana, Mexico, to Inglewood, near Los Angeles, a two-hour drive away. There, the Iranians will play their first group match against New Zealand (Tuesday, 3:00 a.m. Swiss time), after which the team will travel back across the border to their team headquarters.

The usual FIFA protocol—arriving the day before and departing the day after the match? That doesn’t apply to Iran. It is the minimal compromise that the world soccer federation, the U.S. government, and Iran’s leaders were able to agree upon. The fact that a World Cup host is at war with one of the participating teams—this is something that has never happened before in the 96-year history of the world’s most important soccer tournament. At times, exclusion, a boycott, or the relocation of the group stage matches—for example, to Mexico—were under discussion. But none of that happened.