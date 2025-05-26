Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is back in full swing. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
-
-
Spalletti sacked as Italy coach - is Ranieri coming?
Italy's national team coach Luciano Spalletti has lost his job after the 3-0 debacle in the World Cup qualifier against Norway. The 66-year-old announced that he would no longer be on the bench after the next match against Moldova on Monday evening. The federation had informed him that he would be relieved of his duties as national coach. Following the defeat, Italy must fear that after missing out on two World Cups in a row, they will not be at the 2026 World Cup either.
"I am sorry. I would have preferred to stay and try to change things," said Spalletti at a press conference. He had a very good relationship with the head of the association, Gabriele Gravina. "But I take note of the dismissal due to the negative results." After the game on Monday, he will give his okay to terminate the contract. "I owe it to the association, who have always supported me, even when the results weren't there."
The former champion coach of SSC Napoli had been head coach of the national team since September 2023. Claudio Ranieri, the former coach of AS Roma, is among those being discussed as his successor. The 73-year-old actually wanted to retire after the end of the season.
-
Bellingham brother moves to BVB
According to a report, Borussia Dortmund is on the verge of signing the next professional footballer from the Bellingham family. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Jude's younger brother Jobe Bellingham (19) to BVB is complete.
Bellingham will join BVB from AFC Sunderland for a transfer fee of 33 million euros. There will also be additional payments of five million euros and a 15 percent sell-on clause. There has been no official confirmation from either club to date.
-
Kepa about to move to Arsenal - will Chelsea get Maignan?
"The Athletic" reports that Kepa Arrizabalaga is on the verge of a move from Chelsea to Arsenal. According to the report, the Gunners will pay the release clause of around 6 million euros. The Spaniard, who joined Chelsea for 80 million euros in 2018, was most recently loaned out to Bournemouth. He no longer has a future with the Blues.
Chelsea, for their part, are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper. As preferred keeper Gregor Kobel is unlikely to come, the Conference League winners are looking elsewhere and now want to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Londoners have now submitted an improved offer of 15 million euros. Maignan still has a contract at Milan until 2026, but apparently does not want to extend it.
-
Chelsea make Dortmund an offer for Gittens
According to media reports, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC over a move to the former Champions League winners from London. There is talk of a contract possibly lasting up to seven years until 2032. The 20-year-old joined BVB from Manchester City's youth academy in the summer of 2020.
According to TV channel Sky and the WAZ newspaper, the Premier League club is said to have submitted an offer worth the equivalent of 35 million euros for the winger. However, Borussia Dortmund are demanding at least 50 million euros as a transfer fee.
-
Will Ronaldo be at the Club World Cup?
Many football fans dreamed of a duel between Ronaldo and Messi at the Club World Cup. They probably hoped in vain. At a media conference before the Nations League final in Munich against European champions Spain, the Portuguese said: "Whether I will play in the Club World Cup is irrelevant. At the moment, there's no point in talking about anything other than the national team. There have been many talks. I see things that make sense, others that don't." You have to think in the short, medium and long term, he said. "The decision not to go to the Club World Cup is as good as made for me, but I have received many invitations. That is a fact."
-
Liverpool increase offer for Wirtz
In the transfer poker between Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool FC over a move for Florian Wirtz, a solution is in the offing, according to media reports. As reported by "Kicker", the two clubs are close to a final agreement. On Friday, those responsible came relatively close on the issue of the transfer fee. The total package is around 150 million euros.
As reported by the English broadcaster Sky Sports, the English champions are now said to be offering a total of 113 million pounds (around 134 million euros) including bonus payments. However, this is still below Bayer's demand of 126 million pounds (150 million euros).
The German Sky subsidiary also reported that a final agreement between the two clubs is still pending, but is within reach. Wirtz is still under contract with Bayer until the end of June 2027, but is said to be in agreement with Liverpool over a move. FC Bayern, who were also interested, lost out in the bidding for Wirtz.
-
Tah is already transferring to Bayern for the Club World Cup
According to media reports, FC Bayern can already plan for the Club World Cup with new signing Jonathan Tah. The Munich club agreed a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen for a move before the end of the international's current contract at the end of June, as first reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bild and Sky.
Without this agreement, the 29-year-old would not have been allowed to play for FC Bayern until July 1. He would therefore only have been eligible to play for the German record champions at the Club World Cup in the quarter-finals. Tah could now travel to the USA with his new team on Tuesday and play against Auckland City on Sunday next week.
-
Gasperini becomes coach of AS Roma
As expected, the new coach of AS Roma is Gian Piero Gasperini. The 67-year-old Italian has signed a contract with the traditional club until 2028, his fifth stint in Serie A after Genoa, Inter Milan, Palermo and Atalanta Bergamo. He worked at Atalanta for nine years. Under his leadership, the team won the Europa League last year. It finished the championship in 3rd place, two places ahead of AS Roma.
-
Will Bayern get Leão?
Bayern are apparently showing strong interest in Rafael Leão. The problem: Milan are said to be asking for a transfer fee of 100 million euros - too much for Munich. The 25-year-old can be deployed on the wing, but can also fill in as back-up for Harry Kane in the center of attack if necessary.
Although the Portuguese international has not been entirely convincing at the Rossoneri, his potential is undisputed.
Following Wirtz's withdrawal and the possible departure of Leroy Sané, Bayern's attack would certainly need to be strengthened.
-
Inter bring back ex-player Chivu as coach
Inter Milan have apparently quickly found a successor following the departure of previous coach Simone Inzaghi to Saudi Arabia. According to reports in various Italian newspapers, the Champions League finalists will in future be coached by Romanian Cristian Chivu.
The 44-year-old was previously active as a player and youth coach for the current Italian runners-up. Since the spring, he has coached Serie A rivals Parma Calcio, which he saved from relegation.
Chivu is to receive a two-year contract. Inter had recently made intensive efforts to recruit the coach of rivals Como 1907, Cesc Fàbregas. However, the 38-year-old wants to stay at Lake Como.
Already active at Inter as a player and youth coach
Chivu played in defense for Inter between 2007 and 2014. He won the Champions League with the team in 2010. He has worked there as a youth coach since 2018. Other clubs during his time as a player included Ajax Amsterdam and AS Roma. He also played 75 times for the Romanian national team.
Inzaghi signed a contract in Saudi Arabia after the 5-0 debacle in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. According to media reports, the 49-year-old will receive an annual salary of up to 25 million euros at Saudi club Al-Hilal. Like Inter, Al-Hilal are taking part in the upcoming Club World Cup in the USA.
-
Real brings in child prodigy
According to media reports, Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old from River Plate is said to have activated the exit clause of 45 million euros. The attacking player is set to receive a contract until 2031.
Mastantuono made his debut for River in January 2024 and is regarded as the prodigy of Argentine football. He has also recently become an international. Mastantuono made his debut for the world champions in the 1-0 win over Chile.
-
Otele stays with FCB, Baró and Mendes leave
FC Basel have exercised their option to buy Philip Otele and are taking him on permanently. The Nigerian attacker has signed a contract until the summer of 2028. Otele moved to the Rheinknie from Al Wahda SCC in mid-January and impressed with nine goals and five assists in 29 appearances.
However, the decision was made to exercise the purchase option for two other loan players: Joe Mendes (SC Braga) and Romário Baró (FC Porto) are leaving Basel after one year.
The situation with Metinho is still unclear. Basel would like to acquire the 22-year-old midfielder, but negotiations with his home club Troyes are still ongoing. There is no purchase option following the end of the loan deal.
-
Itten to Fortuna Düsseldorf?
"Fortuna reach agreement with dream striker", headlines the "Bild" newspaper on Wednesday morning. This refers to Cedric Itten, who was already linked with the German second division club two weeks ago.
Düsseldorf's sporting director Klaus Allofs confirmed the interest to Bild: "That's right. He is a striker who is good for goals, his statistics show that. If you want to be at the top, you need a striker who can score in double figures."
Itten still has a contract with YB until 2027. He already ventured abroad once before in 2022, playing for Glasgow Rangers and Greuther Fürth, but returned to Switzerland after two years. With 12 goals and 5 assists in the past season, the 12-time national team player has once again made a name for himself.
Now the 28-year-old striker apparently wants to give it another go. YB are apparently demanding 2 million euros for Itten. Düsseldorf wants to keep the transfer fee below 1.5 million including bonuses, according to reports.
-
Is Modric moving to Milan?
Luka Modric is reportedly on the verge of signing for AC Milan. Following his departure from Real Madrid, the 39-year-old Croatian is said to be on the wish list of the traditional club, which disappointed last season. Sporting director Igli Tare, once a professional in the Bundesliga, traveled to Croatia on a "lightning visit" to reach a verbal agreement, reported Sky Sport Italia.
The signature is still missing, but the Rossoneri expect it by Thursday evening at the latest. Milan are said to have offered Modric a one-year contract. "Modric, AC Milan accelerated: Tare in Croatia, deal aimed for soon", headlined "La Gazzetta dello Sport".
Modric has played for Real Madrid since the summer of 2012. The 186-time international became a club icon, won the Champions League six times with Real alone and recently bid a tearful farewell. His contract with the Whites ends on June 30.
-
Bryan Okoh ends his Austrian adventure
The 22-year-old Swiss central defender Bryan Okoh is returning to his training club Lausanne-Sport after six years in Austria. Okoh left the Vaud club for Salzburg in 2019, but hardly made any appearances for the former Austrian champions.
Last season, the robust defender, who has repeatedly struggled with health problems since suffering a cruciate ligament rupture three and a half years ago, was loaned out to Austrian second division club FC Liefering.
Okoh played five games with the Swiss U21 national team. A year ago, the talented defender also had the opportunity to play for the senior national team as part of the European Championship preparation camp.
-
Napoli show interest in Ndoye
Is Dan Ndoye moving to the new Italian champions? As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano writes, Napoli coach Antonio Conte is a big fan of the national team star. The two clubs are said to already be in contact. Ndoye still has a current contract with Bologna until the summer of 2027.
-
Portugal star rejects mega offer from Saudi Arabia
Portugal midfield star Bruno Fernandes has rejected a mega offer from Saudi Arabia. The 30-year-old Manchester United international confirmed this ahead of tonight's Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich. "The president of Al-Hilal called me a month ago and asked about the possibility of me coming there," Fernandes reported.
According to media reports, the club, for which Fernandes' compatriots João Cancelo and Rúben Neves also play, offered a total package of around 240 million euros for three years. The 30-year-old professional's contract with Manchester United is still valid for around two years. And Fernandes wants to fulfill it.
"I had to make the decision as a family and understand what I wanted for my future," he says. At Al-Hilal, he would have met Neves and Cancelo. His children are used to playing with their children. "But I just want to stay at the highest level and play in the big competitions because I still feel capable of doing so," Fernandes emphasized. In addition, compatriot and United coach Rúben Amorim also tried to talk him out of the switch.
-
GC top scorer Morandi moves to Servette
Giotto Morandi is leaving Grasshoppers after six years to join league rivals Servette. Morandi has signed a contract with the Super League runners-up until the summer of 2028.
The attacking midfielder played 157 competitive matches for GC, scoring 25 goals and providing 27 assists. In the last three games of last season, the 26-year-old from Ticino did not play for the Zurich club following an internal suspension.
-
Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan
Simone Inzaghi is no longer coach of Inter Milan. Three days after the humiliation in the Champions League final, the Nerazzurri announced his departure after four years.
Despite a contract valid until June 2026, Inzaghi is leaving Inter Milan after a turbulent season that went very well in sporting terms for a long time but ultimately ended without a major title. The 49-year-old described Saturday's disappointing 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain as a "low point".
In the four years under Inzaghi, Inter Milan won six trophies: A year ago, the club became Italian champions with former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer, plus two cup wins and three Super Cup victories. According to rumors, Inzaghi is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, where he is set to sign a lucrative contract with Al-Hilal.
-
Xhaka gets new goalkeeper at Leverkusen
Following the departures of Frimpong and Tah, Bayer Leverkusen have announced an addition. The 2024 German champions have signed Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
The 31-year-old, who has a history with league rivals SC Freiburg, has signed a contract with the works club until the summer of 2028, Bayer announced. Flekken has played for Brentford in the English Premier League for the past two seasons. The transfer fee is estimated at ten million euros.
Flekken is likely to become the new number one goalkeeper at the club with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka. Lukas Hradecky (35) and Matej Kovar (25) alternated last season.
-
YB extends contract with Zachary Athekame
The Bernese club have extended the 20-year-old full-back's contract early until 2029. The Geneva-born player joined YB in December 2023.
Athekame has carved out an important role for himself at YB. In the past season, the young international made 43 competitive appearances - eight of them in the Champions League.
-
Bellingham brother Jobe wants to join BVB
According to a report, Borussia Dortmund has come a good deal closer to its dream transfer. The 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham, heavily courted brother of former BVB star Jude Bellingham, is said to have agreed to join the Bundesliga club, according to the German newspaper "Bild".
According to the media, the midfielder from English Premier League promotion contenders AFC Sunderland was also on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig as well as other clubs from England. However, according to the report, Bellingham has turned them down. The club and the atmosphere at the Westfalenstadion - the 19-year-old was often there during his brother Jude's time at BVB - are said to have convinced him.
Jude Bellingham matured into a global star at BVB between 2020 and 2023 before moving to Real Madrid. Negotiations are now set to begin between BVB and Sunderland. The transfer fee for the U21 international is likely to be between 25 and 30 million euros.
-
Gijón likely to take up purchase option for Dubasin
Jonathan Dubasin, who has been on loan from FC Basel to Spanish second division club Sporting Gijón this season, is unlikely to return to FCB. As reported by "La Nueva España", Gijón has exercised the purchase option in the attacking player's contract. According to reports, Basel will receive 1.6 million euros. After a poor pre-season in Basel, Dubasin was a mainstay at Gijón this season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 37 league games.
-
Coman on the verge of leaving Bayern
Despite a contract until 2027, there are many indications that Kingsley Coman will leave Bayern Munich. According to transfer experts, numerous clubs are interested in the French winger, including Barcelona as well as clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.
-
Tramezzani moves to Cyprus
Paolo Tramezzani has found a coaching position in Cyprus after leaving relegated Super League side Yverdon. The 54-year-old Italian will coach AEL Limassol. Tramezzani has already worked in Cyprus once before, namely from October 2018 to August 2019 at APOEL Nicosia.
-
Celestini is apparently leaving FCB
FC Basel and Fabio Celestini are apparently going their separate ways. As reported by "Blick", the coach is leaving the Bebbi after winning the double. However, his departure has not been officially announced. Read more here. Celestini was recently linked with FC Getafe. He played for the Spanish club between 2005 and 2010.
-
Is Inzaghi going to Saudi Arabia?
Saudi club Al Hilal are confident of winning Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach. The coach of Champions League finalists Inter Milan will meet with club officials of the Narezzurri on Tuesday to make a final decision on his future, according to reports. Al Hilal is hoping for the green light in the next few hours.
-
New goalkeeper for Leverkusen - Xhaka soon to be captain?
Granit Xhaka could soon have a new team-mate. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Brentford to Bayer Leverkusen is a done deal.
The Werkself will transfer around 10 million euros to the Premier League club. Brentford will in turn acquire Liverpool substitute goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Official confirmation from Leverkusen is still pending. In the event of a transfer, Flekken would probably replace regular goalkeeper and captain Hradecky in the starting eleven. Granit Xhaka is also considered a possible candidate for the captain's armband in such a case.
-
Wirtz deal still not finalized
Liverpool fans are still waiting for a breakthrough in the negotiations between LFC and Bayer Leverkusen regarding the transfer fee for Florian Wirtz. According to numerous media reports, the player already informed the club two weeks ago that he wanted to move exclusively to Liverpool. Since then, the clubs have been negotiating a transfer fee of around 130 million euros.
As the German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports on X, this transfer fee could now be lower - but a player swap is conceivable. According to Plettenberg's information, the Werkself are interested in the two Liverpool youngsters Harvey Elliott (attacking midfield) and Jarrel Quansah (center and right-back).
In the meantime, a second bid from the Reds of 125 to 130 million euros is said to have been rejected. Apparently, no agreement has yet been reached on the structure of the deal.
However, both clubs are still hoping for a solution soon. As Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday, the ongoing talks between the two clubs remain "very positive".
-
Wüthrich leaves Sturm Graz as champion
The Swiss Gregory Wüthrich is leaving the Austrian champions Sturm Graz after five years. As the club announced, the 30-year-old defender did not extend his expiring contract.
Wüthrich, who played two international matches last year, joined Sturm Graz from Australian club Perth Glory in 2020 and celebrated two championship titles and two cup wins in Austria.
"After my contract expired, I decided to take on a new challenge. The past five years have been incredible, we have achieved everything you can imagine," the former YB player is quoted as saying in the press release.
Nothing has yet been revealed about his new destination. Various media outlets are speculating about a return to Young Boys.
-
Frimpong's move from Leverkusen to Liverpool perfect
The transfer of Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool FC is complete. Both clubs confirmed the transfer after it had already been reported as completed hours earlier by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
The Dutch international will sign a "long-term contract" with the English champions, according to the club's announcement. According to Romano, Frimpong will cost Liverpool 35 million euros. At the Reds, he could once again line up alongside Florian Wirtz. The German international is also on the verge of a move from Leverkusen to Liverpool for well over 100 million euros.
"It was very simple. Liverpool got in touch and showed an interest, and of course the decision was a no-brainer for me," the 24-year-old Frimpong was quoted as saying in the statement. In a post on Platform X, Bayer Leverkusen thanked the winger for a "special time" and wished him "all the best" for the future.
Frimpong moved to Leverkusen from Celtic Glasgow in January 2021. He was one of the absolute top performers for the Rhinelanders, who won the double in 2024. The speedy right-footer made 133 Bundesliga appearances and scored 23 goals.
-
Now it's official: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid have secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold. After 20 years with Liverpool FC, the English international is moving to the Spanish record champions.
Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, as the club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old, who is considered one of the very best defenders in the world due to his speed and technique, has only played for Liverpool FC so far in his career. He has won nine trophies with the Reds, including the Champions League in 2019 and recently the English championship for the second time since 2020.
Alexander-Arnold will already be competing with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, which will take place in the USA from June 14.
-
Allegri succeeds Conceição at AC Milan
Allegri had been out of a job for a year. Prior to that, he coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and from 2021 to 2024. He reached two Champions League finals with the Piedmont side and celebrated five league titles. However, he won his first with AC Milan in 2010.
Allegri's second appointment as head coach of the Rossoneri came one day after his predecessor Sergio Conceição left the club. The Portuguese had to vacate his post after less than six months. The team's run to the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) was not enough to erase their meagre 8th place in Serie A.
Noah Okafor, a Swiss player, is under contract with AC Milan. The international striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.
-
Liverpool make official offer for Wirtz
Florian Wirtz is said to have agreed a contract with the English club until 2030 days ago. What is still missing is an agreement between his current employers Leverkusen and Liverpool regarding the transfer fee.
The English club are now said to have made the first step with an official offer - and the figures are quite something. According to "BILD", the offer is said to amount to 100 million pounds, plus 10 to 12 million performance-related bonuses - the equivalent of around 133 million euros in total.
Leverkusen are said to be aiming for 150 million euros for the 22-year-old, but the English club's offer is still likely to be tempting and an agreement is unlikely to be long in coming. The bonus clauses and who pays the training compensation still have to be decided. Bundesliga promoted Cologne can already look forward to a large chunk of money, reportedly around three million euros.
-
AC Milan part ways with coach Conceição - is Allegri coming?
Sergio Conceição has to leave his post as coach at AC Milan after five months. The club from northern Italy made the announcement on Thursday evening. Before Milan made the separation official, it was reported in the Italian media that Massimiliano Allegri would be returning to Milan after eleven years. Confirmation of this personnel matter is still pending.
Conceição took over shortly before the turn of the year with a contract valid until summer 2026. Eighth place in the league - the same position as when his predecessor Paolo Fonseca was sacked - and a place in the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) were not enough to keep him in his seat.
With Noah Okafor, the Rossoneri have a Swiss player under contract. The striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.
-
Tah signs in Munich until 2029
German international Jonathan Tah is joining FC Bayern Munich after a year's delay. The German champions have signed the central defender on a free transfer after he announced that he would not be renewing his contract with dethroned Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old signed a contract in Munich until June 30, 2029. The club did not initially announce when Tah would begin his service at FC Bayern or whether he would be able to play at the Club World Cup.
"It's no secret that we've had Jonathan Tah on our radar for a long time. We value his class: he's a guy who takes responsibility. Jonathan had many offers on the table, but he chose FC Bayern," said sporting director Max Eberl.
-
Allegri back to Milan?
As Fabrizio Romano writes, coach Massimiliano Allegri could return to AC Milan. He is set to replace Sergio Conceicao there. Allegri was already coach at the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014 and won the Scudetto in 2011. He coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and 2021 to 2024, winning the league and cup five times each. Allegri was released from Juve in May 2024 and has been out of a job ever since.
-
BVB lures Jashari
Brugge professional Ardon Jashari was recently named the best player and best talent in the Belgian league. The 22-year-old from central Switzerland is naturally arousing desires. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Borussia Dortmund in particular are said to be interested in the Swiss.
BVB coach Niko Kovač is even said to see the midfielder as the number one transfer target. Talks between the player and the club are said to have already taken place. However, the two-time international will not come cheap. "Transfermarkt" estimates his value at 25 million euros.
-
Kobel apparently wants to stay in Dortmund
Dortmund trembled for a long time, but in the end it was enough for the Black & Yellows: last year's Champions League finalists will also play in the top flight next year. Gregor Kobel apparently also wants to be part of it. According to "Sport Bild", the goalkeeper, who is also the number 1 in the national team, is said to have decided to remain loyal to BVB despite offers - particularly from the Premier League. His contract runs until 2028.
-
Bayern open to adjusted offer for Sané
According to Sport Bild, FC Bayern Munich are prepared to adjust the contract extension offered to Leroy Sané. The German champions are said to be open to increasing the basic salary and reducing the bonus payments accordingly.
According to the media, the 29-year-old attacking player had rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract, which was due to expire in 2028, following a change of advisor. According to the report, FC Bayern now want clarity on whether Sané will extend his contract and continue to play in Munich before he departs for the Club World Cup in the USA on June 10.
If no agreement is reached with the number ten, it would be the next disappointment for Bayern. It was announced at the weekend that Florian Wirtz, who is being courted by the record champions, does not want to move from Leverkusen to Munich. The attacking artist is reportedly moving to Liverpool FC.
-
Will Behrami become Watford's sporting director?
Italian journalist Horace Accomando reports that Valon Behrami is on the verge of returning to Watford FC. The 40-year-old played for the club between 2015 and 2017 and is now set to take over as sporting director. According to Accomando, talks are close to being finalized.
Watford are aiming to return to the Premier League, where they last played in the 2021/22 season. However, they only finished 14th in the Championship last season.
-
Akolo and St.Gallen go their separate ways
Chadrac Akolo will no longer play for FC St.Gallen in the future. The expiring contract with the attacker has not been extended. The Espen write in a statement: We thank "Chadi" sincerely for his commitment in the FCSG jersey and wish him all the best and much success for his future career.
-
Augsburg gives Zesiger a contract until 2029
National team defender Cédric Zesiger joined FC Augsburg from VfL Wolfsburg in the winter transfer window. Zesiger became a regular at Augsburg and convinced the club's management to exercise the purchase option.
According to "Kicker", FCA will pay four million euros for the services of the central defender. "I am very happy that my journey at FCA is continuing," Zesiger was quoted as saying on the club's homepage. "My expectations of the transfer have been fully met. I feel very comfortable in the team and in the city. In addition to the sporting prospects, this is also hugely important to me."
-
Rieder leaves Stuttgart again
It had been rumored for some time that Fabian Rieder would not be staying at VfB Stuttgart. VfB had an option to buy the midfielder, but has now decided not to exercise it. Rieder only made sporadic appearances in 2025 and was not part of the squad in the cup final won against Arminia Bielefeld.
Rieder bids farewell to Stuttgart on Instagram. "Thank you to all VfB fans for the incredible support throughout the year. I gave everything for the club every single second. With the cup win, I couldn't have imagined a better end. Thank you for everything."
Rieder returns to his club Stade Rennes. Rieder still has a contract with the French first division club until the summer of 2027. The Bretons have had a difficult season with three different coaches and only finished 12th in Ligue 1.
-
Ten Hag becomes new Leverkusen coach
Granit Xhaka knows his new coach at Bayer Leverkusen. Dutchman Erik ten Hag is following in the big footsteps of Xabi Alonso. The 55-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga runners-up until 2027, as the club announced. Ten Hag succeeds the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who will coach Real Madrid in the future.
-
Wirtz about to move to Liverpool
FC Bayern have lost out in the bidding for Florian Wirtz. The attacking artist wants to move to England. He has already turned Bayern down. If Liverpool FC can agree the required transfer fee with Bayer, the international will provide tricks and goals in the Premier League in future.
The 22-year-old still has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and the works club is demanding a transfer fee of 150 million euros for the exceptional player. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial offer of 100 million euros plus bonuses. According to media reports, Wirtz himself has already agreed a transfer with the Reds after good talks with Liverpool coach Arne Slot.
-
Napoli want De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne is leaving Manchester City. Where the Belgian will go is still uncertain. Will the soon-to-be 34-year-old move to the Italian champions? Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentis says quite openly: "We want Kevin de Bruyne. We need his approval for the transfer to happen."
-
Ex-Sion striker Cunha about to move to Manchester United
The fact that Matheus Cunha will leave Wolverhampton in the summer has been a foregone conclusion for several weeks. Now it is also clear where the Brazilian will be heading: To Manchester United. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have exercised their option to buy the player for just under 75 million euros. An agreement with the striker, who played for Sion between 2017 and 2018, has apparently already been reached. All that remains is for the contract to be signed.
-
Neumayr becomes assistant coach at Lausanne
Ludovic Magnin has a new assistant at Lausanne-Sport. The Vaud team have signed German Markus Neumayr. As the club announced, the 39-year-old has been given a one-year contract. Neumayr has played over 100 games in the Super League during his professional career. In addition to his work as a pundit for blue Sport, he most recently worked as a youth coach at FC Basel.
-
Eriksen leaves Manchester United
Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are going their separate ways. The 33-year-old Dane's contract will not be extended, as United announced after the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen made 107 appearances for the club in his three years at United. It is still uncertain what will happen with the midfielder. In addition to Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton also left the Red Devils.
-
Ajeti extends his contract with FCB
Albian Ajeti is staying with FC Basel for the long term. The striker has extended his contract until 2028.
-
Granit Xhaka back at FCB? What David Degen says
At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel on Saturday, his brother Granit drops a bombshell and reveals that he himself will soon be wearing the FCB jersey again. "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too," said the national team captain, who has three years left on his contract at Leverkusen.
What's the story? "We're honored that Granit says that. But he has a contract until 2028," said FCB president David Degen in an interview with blue Sport, urging restraint. "We don't know anything either. But we'll see what time brings."
-
Is Sané moving to Turkey?
FC Bayern are threatened with another transfer setback: Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul are said to have submitted an "official top offer" for attacking star Leroy Sané, according to TV channel Sky. According to the report, this involves a net salary of over ten million euros per year. There have also been inquiries from Italian champions Napoli and England. Sané could move on a free transfer in the summer.
According to the media, the German international rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract until 2028 after changing advisors. According to Sky, FC Bayern are still hoping for a contract extension and new talks have already taken place.
-
Tah gives Bayern a commitment
According to media reports, Jonathan Tah's move to FC Bayern is now only a matter of time. The German international has given his commitment to the record champions from Munich, as reported by "Bild", "Kicker" and Sky, among others. According to these reports, the 29-year-old central defender, who is leaving Leverkusen on a free transfer, will sign a four-year contract with Bayern.
-
Huijsen the most expensive summer transfer (as of now)
One or two transfers are already in the bag. The most expensive transfer of the summer so far is that of Dean Huijsen, who is moving from Bournemouth to Real Madrid for just under €60 million. Otherwise, it has mainly been changes of coach that have made the headlines so far: Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid to take over the Brazilian national team. Former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso takes over from the Italian at the Whites.