Toppmöller successor found Spaniard Riera becomes Amenda's coach at Frankfurt

SDA

30.1.2026 - 19:41

Albert Riera is currently still on the sidelines at Slovenian leaders NK Celje
The new coach at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, the team of Swiss defender Aurèle Amenda, is Albert Riera. The Spaniard succeeds Dino Toppmöller, who has been released from his post

Keystone-SDA

30.01.2026, 19:41

30.01.2026, 19:46

The 43-year-old Riera, who played for Manchester City, Liverpool and Galatasaray Istanbul among others during his playing days, will not start work in Frankfurt until the beginning of next week. On Sunday, the 16-time Spanish international will take to the sidelines again at his own request as coach of Slovenian cup winners and current leaders NK Celje in the top match against NK Maribor.

In Frankfurt, where Riera has signed a contract valid until the summer of 2028, he is expected to halt the current downward trend. The Champions League contenders have won just one of their last eleven games, revealing weaknesses in defense in particular.

