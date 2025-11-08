Injury concealed? Spaniards make serious accusations against YB over Ugrinic

Filip Ugrinic has only played 89 minutes for Valencia. imago

After his transfer to Valencia, things have been quiet around Filip Ugrinic. The Swiss has not yet been able to assert himself in Spain - apparently also due to persistent knee problems. This is why Spanish journalists are now reproaching Young Boys.

Jan Arnet

Valencia paid 4 million euros for Filip Ugrinic. The 26-year-old was the most expensive summer transfer for the proud traditional club from southern Spain. However, Ugrinic has so far failed to live up to the high expectations.

The midfielder has only made four appearances, he has not been in the starting eleven once - and Ugrinic has been absent from the squad in the last four competitive matches.

Apparently, knee problems are currently preventing him from playing. A quadriceps injury is bothering the Lucerne native, according to media reports from Valencia. The "Norantaminuts" podcast even makes serious accusations against Young Boys.

"Very strange"

Spanish journalist Salva Folgado says that Ugrinic has had the problems for some time and that YB and the player concealed the injury from Valencia during the transfer.

The Spaniards did not make any findings during the medical check either. "They didn't examine his knee thoroughly," says Folgado. "Everything that's happening in the Ugrinic case is very strange," journalist Vicente Fuster also said in the podcast.

At least the four-time international is now back in training. However, a match against Real Betis on Sunday (18:30 live on blue Sport) will probably come too soon. Valencia have been without a win since September 20 and are currently in a relegation spot.