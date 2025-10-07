Jordi Alba will play the last games of his playing career in the coming weeks. Keystone

The 93-time Spanish international Jordi Alba will end his career in December at the latest.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 36-year-old full-back is playing his last season with Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi. The final games of the regular season are currently scheduled in the North American Major League Soccer.

"This was a well-considered decision that I thought about for a long time," wrote Jordi Alba on Instagram. The Catalan has been playing in the MLS since 2023 after more than ten years at FC Barcelona. He won the Champions League with Barça in 2015 and was Spanish champion six times. He celebrated the European Championship title with Spain in 2012, scoring a goal in the 4-0 final victory over Italy in Kiev.