Vinícius Junior has been the victim of racist insults on several occasions. Keystone

Racism is not just a problem in Spanish football. With a landmark ruling, the country's judiciary is now sending a clear signal: hatred and discrimination have no place in sport.

DPA dpa

Five football fans in Spain have each been given a one-year suspended prison sentence for racist insults against the Brazilian star striker Vinícius Junior. All defendants had reached a corresponding agreement with the public prosecutor's office and co-plaintiffs before the start of the trial at the regional court in Valladolid, the professional league (La Liga) announced. It is a "milestone" as it is the first conviction in Spain "that classifies racist insults in stadiums as hate crimes".

According to the judiciary, the defendants admitted to insulting the Real Madrid Brazilian during the league match at Real Valladolid on December 30, 2022. They were also fined up to 1,620 euros and banned from working in education, leisure and sport for four years.

Meanwhile, the men will not have to go to prison, as in Spain prison sentences of up to two years are suspended for convicts with no previous convictions.

"Decisive step to combat racism in sport"

In order to avoid a prison sentence, the defendants also accepted two key conditions as part of the agreement: they must not reoffend within three years and must not enter any stadiums in the country where official competitions are held.

"This is a decisive step in the fight against racism in sport," emphasized La Liga in its press release. Previously, racist incidents in stadiums had only resulted in convictions for breaches of moral integrity, in which racism was considered an "aggravating circumstance" at best.

"The fact that the current ruling explicitly mentions hate crime in connection with racist insults reinforces the message that intolerance has no place in football," the league added.