With less than three weeks to go before the start of the season, Rayo Vallecano is without a stadium. On Tuesday, the Madrid regional government ordered urgent renovation work for safety reasons.

License Revoked Spanish First Division team loses its stadium three weeks before the start of the season

Here's what it's all about In mid-August, the Spanish LaLiga will resume play.

Rayo Vallecano has not been granted a permit to use the “Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas” stadium for the upcoming season. The stadium needs to be renovated.

According to LaLiga President Javier Tebas, the club has a backup stadium. Summary created with

Regional authorities have revoked the license for the dilapidated stadium—which seats just under 15,000 spectators—from the finalist of the most recent Conference League until renovation work is completed. According to local media reports, this work could take months.

In a statement, the Madrid regional government noted the “general state of disrepair” of the facilities and expressed concerns regarding public safety and hygiene. Until its stadium is modernized, the club must find a solution to host its home games. The president of the professional league, Javier Tebas, stated that the club has an alternate stadium, but did not specify which one.

Rayo Vallecano will kick off the new season on August 15 with an away game in Seville, followed by a home game against Alavés five days later.