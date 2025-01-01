Future uncertain: Dani Olmo is no longer eligible to play for FC Barcelona until further notice Keystone

FC Barcelona have failed in their application to the Spanish league to register Dani Olmo for another season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the league. The reason for the decision is the Catalans' financial problems. FC Barcelona had not presented any alternative to meet the conditions for registration. A new license for Pau Victor was also rejected.

The club had previously tried in vain to force the registration in court. The media reported that FC Barcelona was trying to raise 100 million euros by selling VIP boxes in the modernized Camp Nou stadium to an Arab investment fund in order to solve the problem after all.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Olmo. Without registration, he is no longer part of the squad and is likely to transfer. FC Barcelona signed the European champion from RB Leipzig for an estimated 55 million euros in the summer. The 26-year-old was given a contract there until June 2030. He posted a broken heart on X on New Year's Eve.

His advisor Andy Bara previously told Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Olmo wanted to stay at Barcelona. He had made this decision because he wanted to play for Barça. "We are not considering any other option," emphasized Bara.