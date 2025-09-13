Freiburg's Johan Manzambi saw the red card late on. Imago

Dortmund win the 3rd Bundesliga round in Heidenheim without any problems. Wolfsburg narrowly miss out on their first home win since January. Switzerland's Johan Manzambi sees red.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dortmund easily won 2:0 in Heidenheim. The team led by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel clearly dominated against the hosts, who were down to ten players after 22 minutes and the red card against Georgian Budu Sivsivaze. Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier scored before the break.

In Wolfsburg, the fans were unable to celebrate their VfL's 80th birthday with their first home win since January 14. In the spectacular 3:3 draw against 1. FC Köln, the newly promoted side equalized twice in stoppage time: in the 91st minute through Isak Johannessen (to make it 2:2) and in the 104th minute through Jakub Kaminski (to make it 3:3). The one point was well deserved for the team led by Switzerland's Joël Schmied, who was responsible for a foul that meant that Cologne's 2:1 immediately before Wolfsburg's second goal (65') did not count.

The spectators got their money's worth despite the missed victory and the fact that new signing Christian Eriksen had not yet been called up. Due to two interruptions, a thunderstorm front and a cloud of green smoke coming from the stands, the match, which kicked off at 3.30 p.m., did not end until 5.45 p.m. and provided pure drama. Between the two late Cologne equalizers, Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold scored from a free kick (99').

Swiss international Johan Manzambi earned three points for SC Freiburg. His actually good performance in the 3:1 home win against Stuttgart was devalued by a red card. In the 98th minute, the teenager committed an unnecessary foul in which he hit his opponent on the head. Igor Matenovic was Freiburg's match-winner. The Croatian scored twice after coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute (1:1 and 3:1).

Albian Hajdari made his first Bundesliga appearance. The defender made a good debut in Hoffenheim's 4-2 win at Union Berlin, but was forced off injured in the 78th minute.