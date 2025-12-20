Johan Manzambi (r.) scored a fine winner in Wolfsburg IMAGO/Eibner

Johan Manzambi wins a seven-goal spectacle with Freiburg in Wolfsburg in the final Bundesliga game of the year. The Swiss international was involved in the last two goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Manzambi initiated the 3:3 in the 71st minute with a long throw-in, which the Dutchman Jenson Seelt scored with an own goal. The 4:3 was scored seven minutes later by Derry Scherhant, who was set up by Manzambi.

German U21 international Dzenan Pejcinovic had scored three times for Wolfsburg before Freiburg's double strike. The substitute striker for ex-Luganese Mohamed Amoura, who was taking part in the Africa Cup, scored his first ever goals in the Bundesliga.

The two Champions League contenders VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim drew 0-0 in the Baden-Württemberg duel, as did FC Augsburg and Werder Bremen.

FC Köln lost 1:1 to FC Union Berlin thanks to a late goal, while Bundesliga returnees Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1:1. The top match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will be played in the evening (18:30).