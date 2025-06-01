  1. Residential Customers
Stream the play-off final Spezia or Cremonese - who will advance to Serie A?

Luca Betschart

1.6.2025

US Cremonese and Spezia Calcio have played themselves into the play-off final in Italy's second-highest league and are fighting for the last place in Serie A. The first leg ended in a goalless draw. Watch the second leg now in the live stream.

01.06.2025, 20:21

01.06.2025, 20:27

It's down to the wire in the Italian Serie B. In the play-off final, US Cremonese and Spezia Calcio will battle it out for the final promotion place in a play-off final with a first and second leg. The winner will play in Serie A next year.

After the goalless draw in the first leg, blue Sport will be showing the second leg live on Sunday from 8.30pm.

