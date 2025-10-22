After the bitter home defeat against Paris, Aleix Garcia apologizes to the Leverkusen supporters. Coach Kasper Hjulmand speaks of great pain, sporting director Simon Rolfes of learning opportunities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayer Leverkusen are on the rocks on matchday 3 of the Champions League, losing 7-2 to defending champions PSG in front of their home crowd.

"We're feeling a lot of pain right now. These are big numbers," said coach Kasper Hjulmand after the final whistle.

Bayer captain Robert Andrich was criticized for getting carried away with an assault in the 31st minute. "Of course you weaken your team by doing that," explained sporting director Simon Rolfes. Show more

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix Garcia feels sorry for the disappointed home fans after the 7-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. "That hurts. I would like to apologize to the fans. They were unbelievable," said the double goal scorer after the humiliating defeat. He is hoping for the support of the supporters again in the upcoming Bundesliga match against Freiburg: "We need them on Sunday to take another step forward."

The disappointment runs deep for the 28-year-old Spaniard: "It's going to be a tough night. The result is tough, we still need to improve a lot as a team. We have a lot of potential."

Coach Kasper Hjulmand was also noticeably under the impression of the bitter result after his first defeat as Werkself coach: "We're feeling a lot of pain right now. These are big numbers. We are hurt. We have to shake it off and look ahead." At the same time, the Dane also thanked the spectators: "Our fans were incredible. I hope we can give them something back on Sunday."

Captain Andrich with a lapse

Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes emphasized: "The result really hurts. But I think the boys have always shown that they can learn from it and grow from it, and that's how we'll approach it." The team still lacks a certain amount of experience. "You must never lose your head. At this level, you always have to maintain your stability and concentration," said Rolfes.

The sporting director had clear words for captain Robert Andrich, who was sent off in the 31st minute after an assault. "Of course you weaken your team with that. You have to make sure you finish the games with eleven players. No matter against whom, he has to stop doing that."

