Jonathan Dubasin will not return to FC Basel after his loan spell Keystone

Jonathan Dubasin is moving permanently from FC Basel to the Asturians after a year on loan at Sporting Gijon. The clubs did not disclose the terms of the transfer.

The 25-year-old Spanish winger moved from Albacete to Basel in 2023, where he was unable to establish himself and only played a total of eleven competitive matches.