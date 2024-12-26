  1. Residential Customers
New coach already in place Sporting part company with Amorim's successor after eight games

dpa

26.12.2024 - 14:07

João Pereira had to leave after just a few weeks as Sporting coach.
João Pereira had to leave after just a few weeks as Sporting coach.
dpa

After just a few weeks, João Pereira has to leave as coach of Sporting Lisbon. The champions already have a successor.

DPA

26.12.2024, 14:07

26.12.2024, 14:09

Rui Borges is the new coach of Portuguese football champions Sporting Lisbon. The 43-year-old comes from league rivals Vitória Guimarães for a transfer fee of 4.1 million euros and replaces the previous Sporting coach João Pereira, who was dismissed after just eight games. Borges has signed a contract with Sporting until June 30, 2026 plus an option to extend for a further year, the club announced.

After the previous successful coach Rúben Amorim moved to Manchester United in November, Sporting initially opted for Pereira and gave him a contract until 2027. However, after disappointing results, the club parted ways with the former coach of the club's U23s after just a few weeks.

