Vikor Gyökeres against Luis Suárez IMAGO/Keystone/blue Sport

Sporting Lisbon are causing a stir across Europe. Goalscorer Luis Suárez meets Arsenal in the quarter-finals - and his predecessor Viktor Gyökeres.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sporting Lisbon made a historic comeback in the last 16 of the Champions League and have now reached the quarter-finals for the first time. A difficult opponent awaits in the form of Arsenal.

New signing Luis Suárez has impressed as a goalscorer in Lisbon and could set a club record - which is held by his predecessor Viktor Gyökeres of all people. The Swede moved from Sporting to the Gunners in the summer. Show more

Sporting Lisbon achieved something in the Champions League round of 16 that Liverpool last did in the top flight in 2019: despite trailing by three goals in the first leg against Bodö/Glimt, the Portuguese double winners reached the next round with a magnificent 5-0 win in the second leg.

After this small footballing miracle, however, Arsenal await in the historic quarter-final premiere in the top flight. Sporting Lisbon have never beaten Arsenal in seven encounters on the European stage (four draws and three defeats). This includes a 5-1 home defeat in the Champions League in the previous season.

However, Arsenal have never won away from home against a Portuguese team in the knockout phase of the European Cup. In addition, the Gunners have been knocked out in five of their previous eight quarter-final appearances. In the previous season, the Gunners beat Real Madrid at the same time and could reach the semi-finals for the first time in consecutive seasons. But beware: the Estádio José Alvalade XXI (52,000 seats) is a fortress in the top flight: the Whites have won all five of their home games.

Suárez makes predecessor Gyökeres forgotten

The Lions' top scorer is Luis Suárez, who scored five goals in the Champions League season. The Colombian (and namesake of former Barça star Luis Suárez - the Uruguayan now plays for Inter Miami) only arrived in the summer from UD Almería. A hefty €22.2 million was paid as a transfer fee for the then 27-year-old, who didn't pull any big stunts before his time at Almería.

But the money was well invested. The center forward scored 33 goals and provided 7 assists in 42 games in all competitions. Suárez has an exit clause of 80 million euros in his contract, which runs until 2030. Rumor has it that Saudi clubs are prepared to pay this sum.

Suárez took over from Viktor Gyökeres in Lisbon. And had big shoes to fill in the process: The Swede scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting in two years and moved to Arsenal in the summer for a good €70 million.

The South American now has the chance to set the club record for the most goals scored in a Champions League season with a goal - previously the mark belonged to Gyökeres, who scored six times in the top flight in 2024/25. The Arsenal striker, meanwhile, could become the first player to score both for and against Sporting in the top flight.

Win a month of blue Sport - and experience the most important decisions of the season

blue Sport is giving away one month of blue Sport for free(normal price without subscription CHF 49.90).

Wettbewerb: Gewinne einen Monat blue Sport gratis und erlebe die wichtigsten Entscheidungen der Fussball-Saison

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* E-Mail-Adresse* Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.



Teilnahmebedingungen Teilnahmeschluss ist der Mittwoch, 8. April um 23:59 Uhr. Die Gewinner*innen werden persönlich benachrichtigt. Die Teilnahme am Wettbewerb erfolgt kostenlos und ohne Kaufzwang. Teilnahmeberechtigt sind natürliche Personen mit Wohnsitz in der Schweiz, welche das 18. Lebensjahr vollendet haben. Pro Person ist nur eine Teilnahme am Wettbewerb zulässig. Von der Teilnahme ausgeschlossen sind Mitarbeitende und deren Angehörige der Swisscom-Gruppe, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue Vertragshändler*innen und Agent*innen sowie alle mit dem Wettbewerb beauftragten Partner*innen. Die blue Entertainment AG behält sich das Recht vor, Teilnehmende ohne Angabe von Gründen vom Wettbewerb auszuschliessen. Die Gewinner*innen werden schriftlich oder telefonisch benachrichtigt. Wettbewerbsteilnehmende willigen mit ihrer Teilnahme ein, dass ihre Personendaten gespeichert, bearbeitet und für Werbe- und Marketingzwecke der blue Entertainment AG verwendet werden dürfen. Die blue Entertainment AG verpflichtet sich, die im Zusammenhang mit der Durchführung des Wettbewerbs gewonnenen Daten sorgfältig zu behandeln und in Übereinstimmung mit den gesetzlichen Datenschutzbestimmungen zu verwalten. Über den Wettbewerb wird keine Korrespondenz geführt. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen. Eine Barauszahlung oder ein Umtausch der Wettbewerbspreise ist nicht möglich.

Still not enough? Win two premium tickets including flight and hotel for the Champions League final in Budapest.

Experience the final of the premier class live. blue Sport and fussballreisen.com will send you to Budapest for the UEFA Champions League final on May 30, 2026.

Click here for the competition.