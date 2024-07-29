Three games, three defeats, 2:9 goal difference: champions YB couldn't have started the new season much worse. YB boss Christoph Spycher admits that he has slept better.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB have lost all of their first three games of the season and are bottom of the table.

On Monday, Christoph Spycher explains that the absences of Loris Benito, Mohamed Ali Camara and Saidy Janko are hitting YB hard.

The YB boss also explains why the Bernese have not yet made a move on the transfer market.

Coach Patrick Rahmen still seems to be sitting securely in the saddle despite the bad start. Show more

1:2 against promoted Sion, followed by a 1:3 defeat against Servette and a 0:4 defeat in St. Gallen: YB have made an unprecedented false start under coach Patrick Rahmen. On Monday, YB boss Christoph Spycher spoke on YB-TV.

He is not feeling well, says Spycher: "There is a great deal of dissatisfaction. I've certainly slept less this week than I have in the past. It's clear that it's giving all of us in the sporting management team pause for thought and that we're also concerned and are giving a lot of thought to what we can do to get out of this situation."

Spycher sees various reasons for the completely unsuccessful start to the season. For example, they are "not yet the unit on the pitch that we imagined", on the other hand there are players who are unable to perform for various reasons - and then there are also injury concerns.

"Of course, we're lacking a bit of personality on the pitch at the moment. Loris Benito is on his way back. It's also clear that Ali Camara's injury a week before the start of the season has hit us extremely hard." If both are out, it's doubly bitter: "These are two players who make the whole team better," says Spycher. In addition, the experienced Saidy Janko is also out. All of this means that they are "currently more unstable".

Will YB still be active on the transfer market?

"It's not that we didn't want to do anything on the transfer market, but the European Championships meant it got rolling very late," says Spycher, explaining the consequences of this. "We're constantly scouting players, but so far we haven't been able to sign anyone because they're still dreaming of playing in a top five league or still have a contract." And, of course, it also has to fit financially. They would continue on the path of the past seven years.

When asked about criticism of the transfer policy, Spycher emphasized once again that they were prepared to spend money. But there are limits, so YB will not suddenly spend tens of millions. "Sometimes you have to be patient. But we are certainly still being hit hard by injuries. But we will certainly do one or two things." The YB boss does not want to bury his head in the sand and says: "We will come out of this as a unit."

Spycher cannot answer whether he experienced a season start with three defeats as a player. But he has been through many difficult phases and Steve von Bergen and Patrick Rahmen also have a lot of experience. "We all know how to get out of such situations. It only works through hard work, it only works as a unit," says the 46-year-old, setting the direction.

"I will always take the main responsibility as long as I am at YB," says Spycher. "But we will also see who goes with us. And it gives me a good feeling that Steve and Patrick are really setting a great example, they are pulling the cart, they are the first to lead the way. It's important that everyone goes along with it. And it's also clear that we'll get out of this in the next few weeks, I'm convinced of that. But we will also make very clear decisions and the decisions will only be for the good of YB."

Everyone must now take a step forward and take responsibility. The first points should come on Sunday against Zurich.