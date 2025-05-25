YB pick up just one point in their final game of the season in Lugano and have to settle for third place after a botched season. Christoph Spycher takes stock in an interview with blue Sport.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a disastrous season, YB finish third and reach the qualifying phase of the Europa League.

Christoph Spycher takes stock: "Mistakes were made at all levels. With us, with the sporting management, coach, coaching team, staff, a lot of things that have to fit together."

There will be changes to the players and "one or two fresh faces" at YB. The departure of Filip Ugrinic is also on the cards. Show more

A poor start to the season, zero points in the Champions League, a change of coach in the middle of the season, no championship title and a Cup exit in the semi-final against a club from the Promotion League - that sums up BSC Young Boys' 2024/2025 season.

It was a season to forget for the Bernese club, who are used to success. The only positive thing is that they finished third and reached the qualifying phase for the Europa League. And if FC Basel go on to win the Copa title, YB will certainly already be in the Conference League group stage.

For YB boss Christoph Spycher, reaching the European Cup places was an act of character: "I think you can see that the team has character. The last few games have shown signs. We were able to finish in the European places in terms of points, which was certainly very important."

"Mistakes were made at all levels"

Nevertheless, Spycher is not satisfied. This year's championship has already been analyzed internally: "Mistakes were made at all levels. With us, with the sporting management, coach, coaching team, staff, a lot of things that have to fit together."

All of this fit together in the successful years, he said, everyone worked well and played their part in the success. "Accordingly, when we have a failure, everyone has their part to play," says Spycher.

For the YB boss, the right conclusions must now be drawn. Perhaps this is why he announced after the departure of Steve von Bergen that he wanted to be closer to the team again. "This is mainly to do with the personnel situation. In Mathieu Bédia, we've been able to sign a technical director who has a lot of experience in the transfer business and in negotiations, and I believe that his strengths are best placed there. I will adapt my area of responsibility accordingly."

Is Ugrinic leaving the Bernese?

On the personnel front, Spycher also has a lot of work to do with the players in the coming weeks. In recent days, Filip Ugrinic has been linked with a move. "I can't confirm that from our side," said Spycher on Saturday evening in Lugano.

He continued: "But I haven't spoken to Filip in the last few days and we will certainly find out exactly what the situation is in the next few days. He certainly has a dream of playing abroad, we are open, but only if we receive an offer that suits us."

There will certainly be new arrivals: "I think we need one or two fresh faces to bring new energy. We have integrated one or two young players who deserve it. That's also good, young players with fresh energy. But we certainly also need one or two fresh faces who already have experience and games under their belt."

