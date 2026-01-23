Coverage of the World Cup generated excellent ratings for Swiss broadcaster SRF. With its live broadcasts and related programming on TV, SRF reached over four million people in German-speaking Switzerland.

SRF (pictured: Sascha Ruefer, commentator for all Swiss games) is very satisfied with the World Cup results

The Swiss national team’s games drew an average audience of 871,000 viewers (market share: 76.6 percent). SRF Sport’s online platform was also heavily used, with approximately 107 million visits and over 22 million live stream starts.

Most people watched the final

From June 11 through July 19, SRF broadcast all 104 matches of the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. live. Sunday’s final between Spain and Argentina was watched by an average of 1.15 million people (market share: 76 percent). The match also generated over one million views on SRF’s online platforms. This made the final the most-watched match of this year’s World Cup.

Switzerland – Canada also drew

The Swiss national team’s games captivated SRF viewers, even though two of them kicked off at night and in the early morning, respectively. On average, 871,000 people watched the matches featuring Switzerland (market share: 76.6 percent). The match between Switzerland and Canada in the group stage drew the most interest, with an average of 1.07 million viewers (market share: 71.9 percent).

Many matches without Swiss participation also drew large audiences to their screens: The round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain was watched by 723,000 viewers (market share: 61 percent), and the England–Argentina semifinal drew 821,000 viewers (market share: 64.3 percent). Interest was also high for matches scheduled for late evening, overnight, or early morning.

In total, more than four million people tuned in to SRF at least once during the World Cup. “We’re very pleased with how the World Cup went,” says Roland Mägerle, Head of Sports at SRG.