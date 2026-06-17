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General SRG Will No Longer Bid for Champions League Broadcast Rights

SDA

17.6.2026 - 16:56

Starting in the summer of 2027, SRF viewers and potato chip lovers will no longer be able to enjoy a Champions League soccer night
Starting in the summer of 2027, SRF viewers and potato chip lovers will no longer be able to enjoy a Champions League soccer night
Keystone

Starting with the 2027–28 season, SRF viewers will have to do without Champions League matches entirely.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2026, 16:56

The public broadcaster will no longer bid for the broadcast rights to soccer matches in Europe’s premier club competition, according to a press release.

SRG is under significant pressure to cut costs, partly because the media license fee will be reduced starting in 2029. A year ago, the Sports Department had already decided on initial measures—including changes to the production of sports events (not to be confused with broadcast rights) in ice hockey and soccer.

In general, SRG will focus even more strongly in the future on producing those games and sports that it can actually show to sports fans because it holds the broadcast rights.

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