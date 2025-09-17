  1. Residential Customers
U21 national team player St. Gallen take on Geneva striker Tiemoko Ouattara

SDA

17.9.2025 - 16:43

Tiemoko Ouattara joins St. Gallen on loan from Servette for the time being.
Keystone

FC St. Gallen is adding another young player to its attack.

Keystone-SDA

17.09.2025, 16:52

The Super League leaders have announced that 20-year-old Tiemoko Ouattara has joined the eastern Swiss club from Servette on loan with an option to buy until the end of the season.

Like his new team-mate, the current top scorer in the Super League Alessandro Vogt, Ouattara is part of the Swiss U21 national team. He has made a total of 38 appearances for Servette in the championship, cup and European Cup over the past year and a half, scoring one goal.

