Tiemoko Ouattara joins St. Gallen on loan from Servette for the time being. Keystone

FC St. Gallen is adding another young player to its attack.

The Super League leaders have announced that 20-year-old Tiemoko Ouattara has joined the eastern Swiss club from Servette on loan with an option to buy until the end of the season.

Like his new team-mate, the current top scorer in the Super League Alessandro Vogt, Ouattara is part of the Swiss U21 national team. He has made a total of 38 appearances for Servette in the championship, cup and European Cup over the past year and a half, scoring one goal.