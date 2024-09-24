St. Gallen coach Enrico Maassen looks ahead to the top match against FC Zurich Keystone

After the bitter 3-2 home defeat against Lucerne, FC St. Gallen have the chance to make amends. However, the league leaders from Zurich will be their guests on Tuesday. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 20:30.

SDA

In the second half, the team showed too little "in all areas", analyzed St. Gallen coach Enrico Maassen on Saturday. After leading 2-0 at the break, the team from eastern Switzerland conceded three goals against Lucerne, who played like they were unleashed in the final phase, and thus suffered their second defeat.

His players were not at the required physical level and allowed the visitors too much time and space, said Maassen. For St. Gallen, it was a setback out of the blue after their international successes in qualifying for the Conference League.

FCZ still unbeaten

It was a completely different story for the Zurich side, who secured a 2-0 away win in the classic against FC Basel on Saturday thanks to efficiency and another strong defensive performance. This makes coach Ricardo Moniz's team the only one still unbeaten in the Super League. Since the 60-year-old Dutchman took over the reins at FCZ, the team has only lost once - 2-0 against Young Boys on May 5. Since then, they have picked up 26 points in ten games.

Now, the Zurich side face their next game in the 5th round. In addition to the recent good performances, a look back is also encouraging. Of the last ten games in St. Gallen, FCZ have only lost two and won five.

SDA